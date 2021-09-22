Entain hits record high on $22 billion DraftKings offer

·1 min read

(Reuters) -Entain's shares jumped 10% to a record high on Wednesday after the gambling firm announced a $22.4 billion takeover proposal from U.S.-based DraftKings, which was double a bid it rejected from MGM earlier this year.

The British group's shares hit 24.9 pounds after the opening bell on UK's blue-chip index, compared with the 28 pounds per share proposed by DraftKings - a 46.2% premium to Entain's closing price on Monday.

Markets have also been pricing in the prospects of another bid from casino group MGM, with which Entain has a joint venture in the United States. Entain rejected an $11 billion approach from MGM in January.

By 0745 GMT, Entain's shares were 8% higher at 24.4 pounds.

Dealmaking is picking up in online gaming as the United States opens up to sports betting and players look to build scale as well as tap the expertise of foreign companies that have been operating in the market for longer.

Caesars Entertainment bought Britain's William Hill in a 2.9 billion pound deal earlier this year.

JP Morgan analysts said DraftKings' offer for Entain would have to be attractive for MGM to give up its desire to control its joint venture with Entain, BetMGM, which is expected to turn profitable in 2023.

MGM said on Tuesday any deal that would leave Entain with a competing business in the United States would require MGM's consent.

(Reporting by Muvija M in BengaluruEditing by Jason Neely and Mark Potter)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Traton hit by supply chain shortages, expects issues into next year

    German truck maker Traton said on Wednesday that sales in September were particularly hard hit by a global shortage of chips and other car parts, and that the company expected the shortages to continue into next year. "Global supply chains are not only lacking chips but numerous other products... the situation is likely to continue this year and into the next," CEO Mattias Grundler said in a statement, adding that lockdowns in Malaysia, a key chip supplier, were the primary cause of its troubles. Carmakers have struggled for months with global supply chain shortages forcing them to suspend production and lower forecasts of future revenues, with no clear sign of an end to the crisis.

  • Why Disney Stock Dropped Today

    Shares of entertainment conglomerate The Walt Disney Company (NYSE: DIS) closed down 4.1% in Tuesday trading after the House of Mouse disclosed a disappointing forecast for growth in its Disney+ division. Speaking at the Goldman Sachs "Communacopia" conference today, Disney CEO Bob Chapek estimated that fiscal fourth quarter paid subscribers to Disney's streaming service will rise by only "low single-digit millions". Chapek went on to explain that Disney exceeded expectations, netting 12.4 million new customers in Q3, but "hit some headwinds" in Q4 (that's this current quarter for Disney), reports Variety magazine.

  • NBA rumors: Ben Simmons' plan to fix his 'mental' seems to have worked

    Ben Simmons has had a roller coaster last six months, but it sounds like part of his summer to-do list went as planned. By Adam Hermann

  • Why FedEx's stock price fell after Q1 earnings

    Yahoo Finance's Emily McCormick provides the key points to know about FedEx's Q1 earnings.&nbsp;

  • 4 Penny Stocks Insiders Are Buying

    When insiders purchase or sell shares, it indicates their confidence or concern around the company's prospects. Investors and traders interested in penny stocks can consider this a factor in their overall investment or trading decision. Below is a look at a few recent notable insider transactions for penny stocks. For more, check out Benzinga's insider transactions platform. LightPath Technologies The Trade: LightPath Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: LPTH) Chief Financial Officer Albert Miranda acqui

  • When the stock market pulls back, keep buying — especially these five companies

    It’s time to start buying this September pullback in the stock market. Lehman Brothers blew up in 2008 because the U.S. government failed to realize it was too big to fail. Lehman had sold a lot of flawed financial products around the world, so when it blew up, it created systemic problems.

  • I'm Sitting On a Record Amount of Cash: Here Are 5 Stocks I'm Looking to Buy

    If you buy high-quality companies and hang onto them for long periods of time, your chances of growing your initial investment by leaps and bounds goes up significantly. What's more, Novavax's vaccine development platform should allow it to quickly tackle new variants and develop potential combination treatments in the future.

  • Warren Buffett says these are the top companies to own — you can buy them now

    Stop losing money on mediocre businesses.

  • U.S. Bancorp Joins Finance Merger Wave With $8 Billion Deal

    (Bloomberg) -- U.S. Bancorp ended years of speculation with its $8 billion acquisition of MUFG Union Bank NA, joining the wave of consolidation sweeping U.S. regional banks.Most Read from BloombergThe Global Housing Market Is Broken, and It’s Dividing Entire CountriesIstanbul Turns Taps on Old Fountains, Joining Global Push for Free DrinksFor Christo and Jeanne-Claude, Wrapping the Arc de Triomphe Is a Final VictoryIs There Room for E-Scooters in New York City?Merkel’s Legacy Comes to Life on Be

  • Cathie Wood Goes Bargain Shopping: 3 Sinking Stocks She Keeps Buying

    If you're Cathie Wood, founder, and CEO of ARK Invest, you keep buying more. Shares of life-science equipment manufacturer Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ: BLI) took a hit last week, and two ARK Invest ETFs quickly bought more. Wood also bought two genomics stocks that have tanked this year, Personalis (NASDAQ: PSNL) and Invitae (NYSE: NVTA).

  • Why Lucid Group Stock Has Gained 38% in the Last Week -- and Is Up Again Today

    After years of preparation, the company is finally close to shipping its first electric vehicles to customers. That's a big deal.

  • JPMorgan Says These 2 Stocks Could Surge Over 70%; Here’s Why

    In recent weeks, we’ve seen markets pull back after a prolonged upward trend. The reasons are varied, and include rising inflation, a weak jobs market, and the spread of the COVID Delta variant. At the same time, despite the increasing number of cases in this COVID wave, we’re not seeing a jump to lockdown policies – and while cases are up, severe cases are not. As the danger of COVID starts to ebb, economies are starting to rev up again. JPMorgan’s global equity strategist Dubravko Lakos-Bujas

  • 10 Cheap Semiconductor Stocks to Buy Now

    In this article, we will take a look at the 10 cheap semiconductor stocks to buy now. You can skip our detailed analysis of the semiconductor industry’s outlook for 2021 and some of the major growth catalysts for semiconductor stocks and go directly to the 5 Cheap Semiconductor Stocks to Buy Now. Semiconductors form the […]

  • If You'd Invested $1,000 in Palantir in 2020, This Is How Much You Would Have Today

    Palantir (NYSE: PLTR) didn't gain much attention when it went public via a direct listing last September. Let's see why investors weren't initially interested in Palantir, why it subsequently attracted a stampede of bulls, and why it could still have room to run after retreating from its all-time highs. Why did investors ignore Palantir's direct listing?

  • Cathie Wood holds these stocks for triple-digit upside — and they're on sale

    These stocks are all about the big payoff.

  • 10 Best Bank and Finance Stocks to Buy According to Mario Gabelli

    In this article, we discuss the 10 best bank and finance stocks to buy according to Mario Gabelli. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 5 Best Bank and Finance Stocks to Buy According to Mario Gabelli. In an era of soaring market valuations and tech-dominated portfolios, […]

  • Fortunes Tumble From Seattle to Shenzhen in $135 Billion Wipeout

    (Bloomberg) -- A global rout in stock markets sparked by concerns over China Evergrande Group hit the world’s biggest fortunes Monday, with the richest 500 people losing a combined $135 billion.Most Read from BloombergThe Global Housing Market Is Broken, and It’s Dividing Entire CountriesMerkel’s Legacy Comes to Life on Berlin’s ‘Arab Street’Is There Room for E-Scooters in New York City?Istanbul Turns Taps on Old Fountains, Joining Global Push for Free DrinksAmazon, Microsoft Swoop In on $24 Bil

  • WarnerMedia Is Undervalued With a Multiple Like a ‘Cable Network Asset,’ AT&T Chief Says

    AT&T CEO John Stankey said the decision to spin off WarnerMedia — and merge it with Discovery — came down to his belief that investors have undervalued the media division under the telco’s ownership. About WarnerMedia, he said, “It’s trading right now like a cable network asset,” speaking Tuesday at the Goldman Sachs Communacopia Conference. […]

  • Lucid Stock Is Racing Higher. 4 Potential Reasons for the Mammoth Gain.

    Shares of the EV maker rose more than 11% on Tuesday, gained ground as the market plunged on Monday, and are up 41% over the past seven sessions.

  • Did Sundial Growers Break Critical Support?

    Holders of Sundial Growers Inc. (NASDAQ: SNDL) need to watch the critical 70-cent level. This level has been support for the stock, but now it may be breaking. If it does, it may be the beginning of a new downtrend. What To Know: Support is a large concentration of buyers who are trying to pay the same price for shares. In this case, it’s 70 cents. At support levels, there is more demand for shares than there is supply. This is why sell-offs end when they reach them. Sometimes stocks rally off o