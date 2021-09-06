Enteq Upstream Plc's (LON:NTQ) Shift From Loss To Profit

We feel now is a pretty good time to analyse Enteq Upstream Plc's (LON:NTQ) business as it appears the company may be on the cusp of a considerable accomplishment. Enteq Upstream Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides reach and recovery products and technologies to the upstream oil and gas services market primarily in the United States. On 31 March 2021, the UK£12m market-cap company posted a loss of US$1.1m for its most recent financial year. The most pressing concern for investors is Enteq Upstream's path to profitability – when will it breakeven? In this article, we will touch on the expectations for the company's growth and when analysts expect it to become profitable.

According to the 2 industry analysts covering Enteq Upstream, the consensus is that breakeven is near. They expect the company to post a final loss in 2022, before turning a profit of US$1.2m in 2023. The company is therefore projected to breakeven around 2 years from today. In order to meet this breakeven date, we calculated the rate at which the company must grow year-on-year. It turns out an average annual growth rate of 111% is expected, which is extremely buoyant. Should the business grow at a slower rate, it will become profitable at a later date than expected.

Underlying developments driving Enteq Upstream's growth isn’t the focus of this broad overview, but, bear in mind that typically an energy business has lumpy cash flows which are contingent on the natural resource and stage at which the company is operating. This means, large upcoming growth rates are not abnormal as the company is beginning to reap the benefits of earlier investments.

One thing we’d like to point out is that Enteq Upstream has no debt on its balance sheet, which is rare for a loss-making oil and gas company, which usually has a high level of debt relative to its equity. This means that the company has been operating purely on its equity investment and has no debt burden. This aspect reduces the risk around investing in the loss-making company.

