As we enter 2024, reflect upon the late Rosalynn Carter's legacy, a 'beacon of light'

Days before the nation celebrated Thanksgiving former First Lady Eleanor Rosalynn Carter passed away at the age of 96. She died peacefully in her home in Plains, Georgia.

President Jimmy Carter, along with her children and relatives, were at her side. Rosalynn Carter represented a time when politics was considered a manly sport. But she ushered in a new era of agency for women across the country.

Her partnership with her beloved Jimmy was a break from her predecessors who largely fulfilled the feminized roles society had come to expect of them. Mrs. Carter supported her husband, his campaigns, and their business and agricultural interests. But she was also his confidant, chief advisor, and partner. Rosalynn Carter gave the nation a new representation of what a first lady could be.

Rosalynn Carter understood her power and influence

During President Carter's four years in office, she attended Cabinet meetings, tended to political matters, and kept the pulse of the country.

Former President Jimmy Carter and former First Lady Rosalynn Carter speak during the Habitat for Humanity Carter Work Project opening ceremony at the Ryman Auditorium Oct. 6, 2019 in Nashville.

For example, Mrs. Carter often examined political polls and met with the president’s advisers. The late Bert Lance, who served the Carters in the White House, noted in 1982 that “Rosalynn has superb political judgment.”

Furthermore, she understood her own power and influence, noting “it would be a shame not to take full advantage of that power.” Consequently, she organized the East Wing of the White House in ways her predecessors had not and would influence her successors from Nancy Reagan to Jill Biden.

Mrs. Carter delved into policy matters as well. She strongly supported the Equal Rights Amendment (ERA), promoted immunization programs for children, and worked hard to highlight the importance of mental health care.

On foreign policy she was an enthusiastic participant and immersed herself in learning foreign languages and studying the history and culture of other countries. Finally, she was a powerful and effective surrogate on the campaign trail for her husband. She mentioned repeatedly over the years just how much she enjoyed politics.

This "steel magnolia" was a beacon of light

Arguably, her most lasting legacy just may be the last four decades after the White House. She and President Carter founded the Carter Center in Atlanta to advance the causes of peace, health care, election integrity, mental health care, disease eradication, and promoting democracy.

Further, she was an active and dedicated volunteer for Habitat for Humanity, where she and President Carter built homes for the poor and needy. In recent years, Mrs. Carter usually stayed close to her home in Plains in a modest house she and her husband built in the early 1960s.

Visiting neighbors and friends, Rosalynn and her beloved Jimmy gave back to the town where it had all started, most notably by drawing fans, political junkies, and others to the small town in southwest Georgia.

The “Steel Magnolia” was a decent, gracious, and powerful person. Rosalynn Carter’s life reminds us that character matters. As America shifted from an industrial economy to informational technology, finance, venture capital, and the internet, the country has become harsher, more vitriolic, more tribal. Mrs. Carter’s life example reminds us that faith, love, family, and good works really do matter. We can pursue the public good, even when so many of our fellow Americans have abandoned the public good for the private benefit.

Today she is buried on the grounds of her home in Plains. Since early 2023 Jimmy Carter has been in hospice care at their home. Soon the former president will join the woman he called his wife for 77 years in the heavenly realms. The country has lost not only a former first lady but a beacon of light in an increasingly dark and troubled world.

Daryl A. Carter, Ph.D, is associate dean of community relations and outreach and director of Black American studies, professor of history at East Tennessee State University.

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Rosalyn Carter: Her character, leadership and legacy remain important