Enter our contest for a chance to win a signed Travis Kelce jersey & more Chiefs gear

Always wanted a piece of Kansas City Chiefs history? Now’s your chance.

Enter The Kansas City Star’s Big Game Contest for a chance to win the Ultimate Fan Pack, which includes an autographed, framed Travis Kelce jersey, a Yeti tailgating cooler and more Chiefs gear — valued at $1,000. See full contest details here.

How to enter for a chance to win

There are multiple ways to enter to win the grand prize pack. Any of the following will automatically enter you in our drawing:

Entries must be submitted before the Super Bowl on Feb. 11 to be considered.

Contest Rules

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY TO ENTER OR WIN. Void where prohibited. Must be 18 or older at the start of the Sweepstakes, a legal resident of the 50 United States or the District of Columbia, have internet access and an email account in good standing as of the start date. Begins at 12:01 a.m. (CST) on Monday, January 29, 2024, and ends at 11:59 p.m. (CST) on Monday, February 12, 2024. Enter by following the instructions at this page. Odds of winning depend on the number of entries received. Only one entry per natural person. Sponsored by The Kansas City Star, 2329 Front Street, Kansas City, MO 64120. See complete Official Rules here.