Enter the dragon - former banker Mario Draghi sworn in as Italy's new prime minister

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Nick Squires
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Newly sworn-in prime minister Mario Draghi (R) with President Sergio Mattarella - Guglielmo Mangiapane/AP
Newly sworn-in prime minister Mario Draghi (R) with President Sergio Mattarella - Guglielmo Mangiapane/AP

Banker and economist “Super” Mario Draghi was sworn in as Italy’s new prime minister at the head of a broad coalition on Saturday amid questions over how he will be able to manage such a disparate collection of parties with competing priorities.

Almost every political party decided to pile into Italy’s 67th government since the Second World War, from the hard-Right League and Silvio Berlusconi’s centre-Right Forza Italia to the centre-Left Democrats and the Five Star Movement, a party which whose MPs cannot even agree with each other let alone with opposing blocs.

Mr Draghi, 73, is being hailed by many Italians as the saviour of the country at a time when the pandemic has claimed 93,000 lives – the second highest number in Europe after Britain – and the economy is in freefall, with GDP shrinking by nearly 9% last year.

On social media he is being depicted as a medieval saint dressed in robes, the EU flag a halo around his head, his right hand raised in blessing and his heart represented by a euro symbol.

Trending on Twitter was the hashtag #draghisantosubito, a tongue-in-cheek appeal for him to be swiftly canonised as a saint (“santo subito”) by the Pope.

Street art in Rome depicts the political crisis which ended in the collapse of the coalition led by Giuseppe Conte (centre) - Nick Squires
Street art in Rome depicts the political crisis which ended in the collapse of the coalition led by Giuseppe Conte (centre) - Nick Squires

Much was made of the fact that his surname is the plural of the word drago or dragon – he was portrayed as a dragon-slaying knight or Dungeons and Dragon warrior. He earned the nickname “Super Mario” after vowing to do “whatever it takes” as head of the ECB to save the euro during the sovereign debt crisis.

Polls show that more than 60% of Italians are in favour of him becoming prime minister. But the unwieldy nature of his coalition is already raising questions about how long he can survive as prime minister.

He is likely to enjoy a honeymoon period of several months in which the parties will rally behind his efforts to speed up Italy’s stalled vaccination programme, tackle the obstinately high number of infections and deaths, and decide how to spend more than €200 billion in recovery funds promised by the EU. Plans have to be presented to the European Commission by April.

After that, internal divisions could “explode”, said Francesco Galietti, an analyst from political consultancy Policy Sonar. “I think that at the beginning, instead of trying to untie the Gordian knot he will simply cut it in two. He will use his halo of invincibility. The real question is how long will the halo last? I think he has a year.”

He will push policies that will likely have the consensus of most elements of the coalition. “I don’t think he will dedicate his time to dismantling the achievements of the last government. His goal is not to disrupt or embarrass the previous coalition,” Mr Galietti told The Telegraph.

As a former head of the European Central Bank, Mr Draghi commands great respect and is widely seen as a safe pair of hands to lead the country at a time of acute crisis. But even that standing may not last in the maelstrom of Italian politics. “Dragons spit fire, but they are not necessarily fire-proof,” said Mr Galietti. “Politics moves in cycles: honeymoon, plateau, decline. Not even Draghi can defy this law.”

Many analysts say a year in office might suit the former Goldman Sachs banker very nicely. After that he could make a bid to become president of Italy, once the incumbent, Sergio Mattarella, steps down at the end of his mandate next January.

The Jesuit-educated Mr Draghi named his cabinet after meeting President Mattarella on Friday evening. It is a mix of politicians and technocrats, 15 men and eight women.

Mara Carfagna, a former model, was made minister for the south - AP
Mara Carfagna, a former model, was made minister for the south - AP

They include Mara Carfagna, a former glamour model who switched to politics under the mentorship of Mr Berlusconi a decade ago. She was made minister for southern Italy.

Also in the new administration is Giancarlo Giorgetti, a close confidante of Matteo Salvini, the leader of the League. Luigi Di Maio from the Five Star Movement remains as foreign minister.

The only party not to take part in the coalition is Brothers of Italy, the heirs to Italy’s fascist movement. They derided the new administration as a “minestrone” mish-mash of political forces. “To be useful to Italy it is not necessary to take part in a minestrone government along with the Democratic Party, Five Star and (Matteo) Renzi. Brothers of Italy will remain in opposition,” said Giovanni Donzelli, an MP from the far-Right party.

Mr Draghi, a former Bank of Italy governor, was asked to form a government after weeks of political turmoil led to the downfall last month of the previous coalition, led by former law professor Giuseppe Conte.

Draghi “has a lot going for him. The new government will benefit from record-low borrowing costs and large-scale EU financing,” said Federico Santi from the Eurasia Group risk consultancy. “He enjoys unparalleled stature and cross-partisan support in Italy, reflected in the near unanimous support he received.”

And he has a huge majority in parliament – for now. “While this majority is far from cohesive and may erode over time, it means Draghi will initially have a lot of latitude and will be less beholden to the whims of individual parties than his predecessors,” said Mr Santi.

Latest Stories

  • Josh Hawley's wife pens Fox News editorial detailing protests, death threats over husband's election response

    Ms Hawley called the protest 'an assault' on her home, though there was no damage and no violence occurred

  • Fake rallies in made-for-Putin videos tell Russia's leader how popular he is

    They came from all walks of life - paramedics, footballers, steelworkers and students - to march in a huge column for their leader, Vladimir Putin. At least that's how it seemed. A slick new video showing young and old congregating under the name of the Russian leader has been exposed as one of a number of fake rallies concocted by the Kremlin. Rattled by protests in support of opposition leader Alexei Navalny that have swept across the country, Mr Putin's government appears desperate to prove his popularity is unscathed in a series of dubious demonstrations. In Volgograd, formerly Stalingrad, where one of the videos was filmed, the crowd joins together after leaving their workplaces and football pitches to flash the torches on their phones at the site of one of the bloodiest battles of the Second World War. The clip, shared by local MPs from Mr Putin's United Russia, wrapped up with a strapline across the screen: “We stand with you, Vladimir Vladimirovich!”.

  • White House cites 'deep concerns' about WHO COVID report, demands early data from China

    The White House on Saturday called on China to make available data from the earliest days of the COVID-19 outbreak, saying it has "deep concerns" about the way the findings of the World Health Organization's COVID-19 report were communicated. White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan said in a statement that it is imperative that the report be independent and free from "alteration by the Chinese government", echoing concerns raised by the administration of former President Donald Trump, who also moved to quit the WHO over the issue. WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus on Friday said all hypotheses are still open about the origins of COVID-19, after Washington said it wanted to review data from a WHO-led mission to China, where the virus first emerged.

  • Wait baffles family of man killed in South Dakota AG crash

    Most days, brothers Nick and Victor Nemec drive past the spot where South Dakota Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg struck and killed their cousin Joseph Boever with his car. The blood stains on the rural stretch of highway have nearly disappeared, a faint reminder of the September night when Ravnsborg struck Boever as he drove home from a Republican fundraiser. According to a statement he released in September, Ravnsborg at first thought he had hit a deer and only discovered he had killed a man when he returned to the crash scene the next morning.

  • Sen. Kyrsten Sinema effectively vetoes the Democrats' $15 minimum wage stimulus push

    Sen. Kyrsten Sinema (D), the senior senator from Arizona, voted with her caucus to advance a $1.9 trillion stimulus plan that can pass with a party-line vote in the 50-50 Senate. But she won't support adding a federal minimum wage hike to the package, she tells Politico, effectively killing the push to include a $15 minimum wage in the legislation. That's one reason that Sinema, Politico said in its Friday profile, is "the most influential Democrat you never hear from." "What's important is whether or not it's directly related to short-term COVID relief, and if it's not, then I am not going to support it in this legislation," Sinema told Politico this week. "The minimum wage provision is not appropriate for the reconciliation process. It is not a budget item. And it shouldn't be in there." That goes for other Democratic wish-list items ruled out of bounds for budget reconciliation by the Senate parliamentarian. "There is no instance in which I would overrule a parliamentarian's decision," she said. Like Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.V.), who you do hear from, Sinema won't vote to eliminate the filibuster. In fact, she told Politico, "I want to restore the 60-vote threshold for all elements of the Senate's work." Sinema's frequent "breaks with her liberal colleagues are both a reflection of her state, which she won by a narrow margin in 2018, and her temperament," plus the fact that after years in Arizona's state legislature and U.S. Senate, she "has literally never served in the majority before — so she feels the minority's pain," Politico reports. Her Democratic colleagues "sense that Sinema is a team player regardless of her unique views," but "she still keeps Republicans at least as close as members of her own party," and she listens more than talks, Politico reports. You can read more about "one of the most quirky and interesting members of the stodgy Senate" — including her colorful wigs, deep purple and leopard print office decor, and friendship with Sen. Mitt Romney (R-Utah) — at Politico. More stories from theweek.comGOP Rep. Herrera Beutler confirms contentious Capitol riot call between Trump, McCarthy7 scathingly funny cartoons about Republicans' impeachment cowardiceImpeachment isn't what will hurt Trump most

  • Louise Linton complains she’s been ‘villainised’ because of association with Trump administration

    ‘I’ve faced a lot of criticism over the years...by being so closely tied to such a controversial administration’

  • Nikki Haley turns on Donald Trump, revealing she was 'disgusted' with the former president

    Nikki Haley, a leading contender for the Republican presidential nomination in 2024, has turned on former US president Donald Trump in blistering fashion, saying she was "disgusted" with the former president. Ms Haley, 49, who was Mr Trump's ambassador to the United Nations, said he had "let us down" and "fallen so far". The former governor of South Carolina has long been seen as a potential Republican nominee in four years, and started a political action committee last month. Her comments set up a clear fissure in the Republican party as other would-be candidates, including Ted Cruz and Marco Rubio, looked set to seek backing from Mr Trump's followers. Both senators were set to vote to acquit Mr Trump at the end of his current impeachment trial. Ms Haley made clear her position in an interview with Politico, in which she disclosed that she had not spoken to Mr Trump since before his supporters invaded the US Capitol on January 6. She did not believe Mr Trump himself would run for the Republican nomination in 2024, claiming he was no longer a "viable" candidate. Ms Haley said: "I don't think he's going to be in the picture. I don't think he can. He's fallen so far. We need to acknowledge that he let us down. "He went down a path he shouldn’t have, and we shouldn’t have followed him, and we shouldn’t have listened to him. And we can’t let that ever happen again." Ms Haley expressed particular condemnation of Mr Trump's treatment of Mike Pence, his vice president, who he called a "coward" on January 6. She said: "When I tell you I’m angry, it’s an understatement. I am so disappointed in the fact that [despite] the loyalty and friendship he had with Mike Pence, that he would do that to him. I’m disgusted by it." Ms Haley was a high-profile member of Mr Trump's cabinet, and was regarded as a star of his administration for her defence of the his America First policy on the world stage. She unexpectedly resigned in late 2018 but was given an glowing public send-off by Mr Trump in the Oval Office, leading to speculation about a future presidential run. Starting last autumn the author of an exhaustive Politico profile, Tim Alberta, spent six hours talking to Ms Haley, and spoke to 70 associates including friends, former colleagues, staff and donors. He wrote: "Two things are clear. First, Nikki Haley is going to run for president in 2024. Second, she doesn’t know which Nikki Haley will be on the ballot." Before January 6 Ms Haley defended Mr Trump, arguing that he truly believed he had won the election. But after the Capitol riot her position changed dramatically. Ms Haley said she still believed impeaching Mr Trump was a "waste of time" and said the end of his political career was enough of a consequence. She said: "I think his business is suffering at this point. I think he’s lost any sort of political viability he was going to have. "I think he’s lost his social media, which meant the world to him. I mean, I think he’s lost the things that really could have kept him moving."

  • Strong quake hits off Japan coast, injuring dozens and triggering blackouts

    A strong earthquake hit off the coast of eastern Japan on Saturday, injuring dozens of people and triggering widespread power outages, but there appeared to be no major damage and no tsunami warning was issued. The earthquake had a 7.3 magnitude and its epicentre was off the coast of Fukushima prefecture at a depth of 60 km (36 miles), the Japan Meteorological Agency said. No tsunami warning had been issued, the meteorological agency said.

  • 2 killed, 2 injured when car plunges off Chicago expressway

    Two people were killed and two more were seriously injured early Friday when their vehicle hit a concrete wall and plunged off a Chicago expressway onto a street about 43 feet (13 meters) below, police said. The vehicle “was traveling too fast for road conditions” on Interstate 55 — also known as the Stevenson Expressway — when the accident happened at around 4 a.m., Illinois State Police said. The vehicle tumbled off the highway, struck a light pole and landed on the street in the McKinley Park neighborhood on Chicago’s Southwest Side, Illinois State Police Trooper Omoayena Williams said.

  • House impeachment managers make case that insurrectionists were inspired by Trump

    On the third day of former President Donald Trump’s impeachment trial, Democratic House impeachment manager Rep. Diana DeGette presented the case that participants in the Jan. 6 Capitol riot were inspired by Trump.

  • Ex-boyfriend arrested after model's body found near highway

    Police officers were able to track down a Texas man after his details were found on a note in the 47-year-old’s pocket

  • Mitch McConnell says he will vote to acquit Trump in second impeachment trial

    Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) told his fellow Senate Republicans in an email that he will vote to acquit former President Trump in his impeachment trial over the deadly U.S Capitol riot on Jan. 6, two sources familiar with the email told Axios.Why it matters: McConnell's acquittal vote will likely shrink the number of Republicans who considered voting to convict Trump in his second impeachment trial, making a conviction on the House's single charge of "incitement of insurrection" unlikely.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeWhat they're saying: "As I have said for some time, today's vote is a vote of conscience and I know we will all treat it as such," McConnell said in the email, which was first reported by Politico's Burgess Everett."I have been asked directly by a number of you how I intend to vote, so thought it right to make that known prior to the final vote. While a close call, I am persuaded that impeachments are a tool primarily of removal and we there lack jurisdiction.""The Constitution makes perfectly clear that Presidential criminal misconduct while in office can be prosecuted after the President has left office, which in my view alleviates the otherwise troubling 'January exception' argument raised by the House. "Given these conclusions, I will vote to acquit."Context: Senators are expected to issue their final vote in the trial later on Saturday. Democrats would need to gain 17 Republican votes to convict the former president.Trump's team has argued that the trial itself is unconstitutional and quickly concluded their defense on Friday.House impeachment managers said Thursday that Trump repeatedly encouraged violence among his supporters and that encouragement affected not just lawmakers but the largely minority support staff who care for and protect them in the Capitol.Trump was "thrilled" with his lawyers' performances on Friday — particularly by Michael van der Veen and David Schoen, both of whom "went full Trump," one person familiar with the situation told Axios.More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • Majority Black Illinois town flooded with sewage

    Whites began a mass exodus from Centreville in 1970, and the sewage-saturated town of about 5,000 is now nearly all-Black. The people of Centreville, Illinois have reportedly been dealing with sewage flooding their property for decades, but now, since the pandemic began keeping most Americans indoors, the issue is coming to a head. Air in the town smells of sewage, and toilet paper and fecal matter are openly seen on grass.

  • ‘Have him testify’: Democrats dare Trump impeachment lawyers to provide exculpatory evidence

    Trump’s lawyers have repeatedly harangued Democrats for lack of proper ‘investigation’ before trial

  • Philippines' Duterte tells U.S. 'you have to pay' if it wants to keep troop deal

    Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte said on Friday the United States must pay if it wants to keep a two-decade-old troop deployment agreement with his country that is central to U.S. strategy in Asia. Duterte, a firebrand nationalist who openly disapproves of the long-standing U.S. military alliance, unilaterally cancelled the Visiting Force Agreement last year in an angry response to an ally being denied a U.S. visa. The withdrawal period has been twice extended, however, to create what Philippine officials say is a window for better terms to be agreed.

  • Hours after new CDC guidance for schools released, teachers give nod of approval

    The guidelines released Friday don't require Covid-19 vaccinations for all educators before returning to classrooms.

  • 12 Best Bedding Sets for Kids

    Sweet dreams are made of theseOriginally Appeared on Architectural Digest

  • Fort Worth pile up: Driver gasps in shock while filming video capturing deadly accident

    The pile up left six people dead and more than 30 injured

  • In a Disorienting Return to Civility, Joe Biden’s DOJ Backs Up Betsy DeVos

    Then Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos testifies during the Senate Appropriations Labor, Health and Human Services, Education and Related Agencies Subcommittee hearing on the FY2021 budget for the Department of Education in Dirksen Building on March 5, 2020. Joe Biden’s campaign message was all about restoring order to Washington, a return of professionalism to government and an embrace of D.C.’s norms. Biden the Bland wasn’t a sexy sell, but it worked for a country weary of Donald Trump’s antics, antagonism and ambivalence about the actual job he was elected to do.

  • How to Add a Little Extra Luxury to Your Bath Time

    If not a lot of luxuryOriginally Appeared on Architectural Digest