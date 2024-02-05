Enter 'The Tortured Poets Department'

Taylor Swift made a historic Grammy win with her fourth album of the year award. Also in the news: The Senate has released a 370-page bill that includes aid for Ukraine and Israel. The Apple Vision Pro is here and people are wearing it everywhere.

Taylor Swift makes Grammys history with fourth album of the year win

There was drama last night at the 66th annual Grammy Awards. Jay-Z clapped back at the Recording Academy for snubbing his wife Beyoncé. Killer Mike was led out of Crypto.com Arena in handcuffs. Taylor Swift won album of the year for "Midnights," making her the first artist in the show's history to win the prize four times. Joni Mitchell brought everyone to tears.

Then, Swift set the world on fire by announcing a brand-new album, "The Tortured Poets Department" on stage. This will be her 11th record and will come out April 19.

Women owned the night: Many of the night's most coveted awards went to female artists including SZA for best R&B song and best pop duo/group performance and Victoria Monét, who scored best new artist, while Michelle Obama won for best audio book, narration and storytelling recording.

Taylor didn't win song of the year : Billie Eilish took the trophy for her "Barbie" ballad "What was I made for?"

Record of the year and best pop solo performance went to Miley Cyrus' "Flowers" and were her first and second Grammys. Lainey Wilson and Karol G were also first-time winners.

Victoria Monet, winner of Best New Artist, Best Engineered Album, Non-Classical, and Best R&B Album for ‘Jaguar II’, at the 66th Annual Grammy Awards.

What to know about a $118 billion package from the Senate

Lawmakers on Sunday revealed a $118 billion package that includes a long-awaited bipartisan deal to address the migrant crisis at the southern border and new aid for Ukraine, Israel, and other U.S. allies, embarking on a challenging path forward in the House where Republican leadership quickly panned it. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., said he plans to begin the process of considering the legislation this week as "the overwhelming majority of senators want to get this done." But the agreement has already faced sharp criticism from former President Donald Trump and other GOP leaders. Its odds of passing in Congress aren't clear.

Could evangelical Christian women hold the key to compromise on immigration reform?

More news to know now

Life-threatening flood threat as heavy rain and powerful winds clobber California

A fierce winter storm fueled by a raging atmospheric river was thrashing Californians on Sunday with intense downpours, leaving hundreds of thousands without power, flooding roadways and prompting a rare warning of hurricane-force winds. The atmospheric river − like a river in the sky − is the second to pound the state in recent days, but forecasters said this storm would be the season's most potent, particularly in Southern California. Read more

A man carrying an umbrella stands perched above a flooded street in Ventura, Calif., Sunday, Feb. 4, 2024.

President Biden's blowout win in the South Carolina Democratic Primary

President Joe Biden easily won the South Carolina Democratic primary Saturday, notching his first victory in his largely unobstructed path to become the Democratic nominee in a possible rematch against Donald Trump in the fall. Biden's decisive win, which was called almost immediately after polls closed, was not a surprise given his lack of a formidable challenger. But it was an important milestone nonetheless, setting Biden on course to win the nomination as he looks to unite the entire party around his candidacy. Read more

Jobs and the stock market are booming. Why isn't Joe Biden getting more of a lift in the polls?

President Joe Biden, left, waits to speak as first lady Jill Biden looks on at the Biden campaign headquarters in Wilmington, Del., Saturday, Feb. 3, 2024.

Apple Vision Pro is making life weird already

Apple Vision Pro has taken the world by storm quicker than anyone would have thought. The new mixed reality headset combines aspects of both augmented and virtual reality to provide an interface that users can control with their hands and eyes. The tech company said Vision Pro has an "infinite canvas" where apps can scale beyond a traditional display and introduces a "powerful three-dimensional user interface that users navigate with their eyes, hands, and voice." Sunday's NBA game between the Boston Celtics and Memphis Grizzlies saw one fan wearing the headset despite sitting less than ten feet from live NBA action. The headset costs a whopping $3,499.

A spectator watches the court while wearing Apple Vision goggles during the second half of a game between the Memphis Grizzlies and the Boston Celtics in Boston, Massachusetts.

Photo of the day: 2024 NFL Pro Bowl

For the second year in a row, the NFC are the winners of the Pro Bowl Games. Thanks to a dominant showing in the skills competitions, the NFC also had a late scoring flurry in the second half of the flag football game to win the overall competition, 64-59. Read more

NFC linebacker Demario Davis (56) of the New Orlean Saints reacts after being named defensive player of the game after the 2024 Pro Bowl at Camping World Stadium in Orlando.

