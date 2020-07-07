Enter the Virtual Buffalo 60 Strong Calendar Contest: Celebrate Life After 60!

Nominate an Inspirational Senior Between Ages 60 and 69 by August 31 To Be Featured on the Buffalo 60 Strong Calendar!

BUFFALO, N.Y., July 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- You, or someone you know, could be featured in the 2021 Buffalo 60 Strong calendar, an exclusive calendar showcasing inspirational "60 somethings" and highlighting Buffalo events and activities. In addition to appearing in the calendar, winners receive "celebrity treatment" – a virtual kick-off party, professional photo shoot and compensation for their modeling time.

Anyone can nominate a friend or family member -- age 60 to 69 -- who has achieved remarkable levels of fitness, pursued a new hobby or helped their community. The candidate you admire might be "giving back" to a charity, fighting a chronic condition or caring for someone who is.

Here's how it works:

Buffalo 60 Strong candidates must be between ages 60 and 69 on September 1, 2020, and a resident of the following counties in Western New York: Alleghany, Cattaraugus, Chautauqua, Erie, Genesee, Niagra, Orleans & Wyoming.

Celebrity judges will select 12 winners who exemplify how life after 60 can be a vibrant and active time. Contestants are judged on health/fitness/wellness, community involvement, volunteerism and how they are inspirational.

Winners must be available Thursday, October 1, through Saturday, October 3. Questions? Email us at Buffalo60Strong@SrCareOne.com. All proceeds from the calendar will benefit Hospice and Palliative Care Buffalo to provide medical care, social, emotional and spiritual guidance and comfort for families and their loved ones facing end-of-life.

Buffalo Medical Group is proud to announce the Buffalo 60 Strong Contest in conjunction with the launch of Senior Care Advantage One, a program designed to provide seamless and greater coordination of care for their senior patients.

