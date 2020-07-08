Enter the Virtual Toledo 60 Strong Calendar Contest: Celebrate Life After 60!

Nominate an Inspirational Senior Between ages 60 and 69 To Be Featured in the Toledo 60 Strong Calendar!

TOLEDO, Ohio, July 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- You, or someone you know, could be featured as a "pin up" in the 2021 Toledo 60 Strong calendar, an exclusive calendar showcasing inspirational "60 somethings" and highlighting Toledo events and activities. In addition to appearing in the calendar, winners receive celebrity treatment with a virtual kick-off party, professional photo shoot and compensation for modeling time.

Anyone age 18 or older can nominate a friend or family member - age 60 to 69 -who has achieved remarkable levels of fitness, pursued a new hobby or helped those in need. The candidate might be "giving back", fighting a chronic condition or caring for someone who is.

Here's how it works:

Log on to www.Toledo60Strong.com and submit an application form, 200-400-word essay, head shot and full-length photo by Monday, Aug. 31 . You can also upload a smart phone video describing the candidate.

Or download an application form at www.Toledo60Strong.com and mail the completed form, a 200-400-word essay, head-shot and full-length photo to: Toledo 60 Strong Contest, c/o Independence Health Senior Care Advantage, 4235 Secord Road, Toledo, Ohio 43623. The entry must be postmarked by Thursday, August 27, 2020.

Toledo 60 Strong candidates must be between ages 60 and 69 on Sept. 1, 2020, and a resident of the following counties: Erie, Fulton, Defiance, Hancock, Henry, Lucas, Ottawa, Putnam, Sandusky, Seneca, Williams, and Wood.

Celebrity judges will virtually select 12 winners who exemplify how life after 60 can be a vibrant and active time. Contestants are judged on health/fitness/wellness, community involvement, volunteerism and how they inspire others.

Winners must be available Thursday, September 17, through Saturday, September 19, 2020 for a virtual party and photo shoot. Questions? Email us at MedicareInfo@IndependenceHealthSCA.com. Proceeds from calendar sales benefit The Toledo Clinic Foundation, which provides financial assistance for patients undergoing cancer treatment at The Toledo Clinic.

About Independence Health Senior Care Advantage

The Toledo Clinic is proud to announce the Toledo 60 Strong contest in conjunction with the launch of Independence Health Senior Care Advantage, a program designed to provide seamless and greater coordination of care for their senior patients.

