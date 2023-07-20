Enter To Win an 840-HP Dodge Demon Muscle Car and Support Charity

⚡️ Read the full article on Motorious

Conquer the Daily-Driver Blues with the Ultimate Power and Performance.

Are you ready to experience the raw power and adrenaline rush of the fastest supercharged V-8 muscle car ever built? Look no further than the limited-edition 2018 Dodge Demon, boasting an astonishing 840 horsepower straight from the factory! This beast of a machine is up for grabs in a charitable giveaway, allowing one lucky winner to take home the ultimate collectible muscle car.

Back in 2018, Dodge unleashed the Dodge Demon, a vehicle that quickly garnered a reputation as a "must-have" among muscle car enthusiasts and collectors. With almost double the horsepower of its predecessors from the original muscle car era, the Dodge Demon became an icon, solidifying its place in Dodge's storied history.

Now, it's your chance to make this powerful Dodge Demon your very own. By donating to the charity, you not only get an opportunity to win this magnificent vehicle but also contribute to a noble cause. Help veterans and children in need while entering to win the 2018 Dodge Demon today!

This particular Dodge Demon comes in a sleek Pitch Black paint finish and features a luxurious black Laguna leather/Alcantara interior. With only 8,000 miles on the odometer, this demon is practically brand new. Equipped with a 6.2L Supercharged HEMI V-8 engine, an Air Grabber hood, Demon serialized dash plaque, and Demon branded tires on 18-inch wheels, it epitomizes power and performance.

As an added bonus, the lucky winner will also receive the highly sought-after Demon crate, packed with seven trackside tools, front runner drag wheels, a high-octane performance powertrain control module, and more. And that's not all - to make the prize even sweeter, the prize taxes, amounting to $24,000, will be covered!

Rest assured, this Dodge Demon, serialized as #1125 produced, has never set foot on a track. As the winner, you'll have the privilege of being the first to unleash its true potential, raising those front wheels high in the air and leaving everyone in awe.

While many may be tempted to customize such an exclusive vehicle, this Dodge Demon will remain in its stock form, preserving its originality and collectability.

Don't miss this golden opportunity to own a piece of automotive history and contribute to a worthy cause. Enter now for your chance to win the 840-horsepower 2018 Dodge Demon, and help make a positive impact on the lives of veterans and children.

Remember, ultimate power, ultimate performance, and ultimate collectability are just a donation away.

