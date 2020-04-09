Enter to Win a Built-To-The-Hilt 1972 Ford Bronco Custom

As special thanks, Motorious readers get bonus tickets when you donate $25 or more!

The first-generation Bronco is one of the hottest vehicles in the collector-car market right now, and here's your lucky chance to win a custom 1972 Ford Bronco through the Bronco Dream Giveaway. The best part is that all of your donations go to charity and that means veterans and children benefit big-time from your generosity.

This big, bad Bronco starts with a 5.5-inch suspension lift and a 2-inch body lift to help accommodate the massive 37x13.5-inch tires. At the heart of this beast is a fuel-injected Ford 392 cubic-inch V-8 paired to a three-speed C6 automatic transmission and beefed up Ford nine-inch axles with welded trusses. Add in the custom roll cage, four-wheel disc brakes and the four-link rear suspension, and this monster Bronco is ready to tackle any terrain.

In all likelihood, though, this show-quality Bronco probably won't even see so much as a dirt road, and that's not necessarily a bad thing. After all, who would want to scratch those 17-inch wheels or mess up the beautiful Blue Lagoon Metallic paint job? This Bronco is equally proficient at cruising and showing with a rain-resistant interior, removable soft and hard tops and cushy bucket seats with five-point harnesses. Not only will the Bronco Dream Giveaway grand prize winner get this pulse-pounding custom Bronco, he or she will also get an additional $8,000 to cover taxes!

