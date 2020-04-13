Enter To Win These Dream Giveaway Shelbys

Imagine seeing these high-performance stallions every time you open your garage.

Now is your chance to win a 2020 Shelby GT500 Mustang and a 2020 Ford F-150 4 x 4 truck thanks to the Shelby Dream Giveaway. Both of these Shelby vehicles shred tires and break necks, thanks to their storied performance and drop-dead looks. You could be debating which to drive each day if you’re the winner of the Shelby Dream Giveaway, so it’s time to enter. Use promo code MOTORIOUS6 to get bonus tickets with any donation of $25 or more.

You don’t need to be told the 2020 Shelby GT500 is the most powerful production version of the Mustang ever made. Belting out 760-horsepower from its supercharged 5.2-liter Voodoo V-8 engine, this muscle car accelerates with extreme force. And while it certainly can more than hold its own on the drag strip, superior handling makes it a blast for street and track driving.

There are only 5,000 Shelby GT500s made for the 2020 model year, so it’s a car, which is collectible from the get-go. Whether you choose to drive it or hide it away, the car is sure bet to appreciate in value.

As the king of super trucks, the 2020 Shelby F-150 4x4 is highly capable. It features a supercharged V-8. The result is an earth shattering 770-hp, which is maximized by the 10-speed automatic transmission. Other enhancements include increased handling and plenty of chassis skid plates, so you don’t need to worry about rolling over pretty much anything.

You might feel a little nervous about winning two Shelby vehicles since the taxes aren’t going to be cheap. What’s great is the $50,000 in taxes will be paid for you, meaning you don’t have to decide which you have to sell just to pay that.Veteran’ and children’s charities benefit from the donations that are made, so you’re contributing to a good cause. Don’t forget to use the promo code MOTORIOUS6 for bonus tickets or click here to enter now.