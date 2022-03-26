Entergy Completes $100M Improvement Project in North Louisiana

·2 min read

Local electric system upgraded to support economic growth and a cleaner future

MONROE, La. --News Direct-- Entergy Corporation

MONROE, La., March 26, 2022 /3BL Media/ - Entergy Louisiana recently completed a $100 million project across Ouachita Parish that positioned the region for economic growth and increased the resilience and reliability of the electric system in north Louisiana.

While new transmission equipment was installed as part of the West Monroe Reliability Improvement project, portions of the existing, local transmission system (which sends power to the distribution system and, ultimately, homes and businesses), were upgraded. This work made the electric system in the area more interconnected with higher capacity, which will help the company deliver power now and into the future by way of clean generating resources like solar, for example. Also, while the project enhanced service reliability, it can also help import lower cost power that would keep the region attractive to existing or new customers, including those turning to electrification to reach sustainability goals.

Major components of the West Monroe Reliability Improvement project included:

  • Upgrading four transmission lines to 230kV

  • Construction of a new three-mile 230kV transmission line

  • Upgrading or expanding five substations

“The completion of the West Monroe Reliability Improvement project marks another milestone in modernizing the electric system in north Louisiana,” said Phillip May, Entergy Louisiana president and CEO. “We are confident this significant infrastructure upgrade will not only support existing customers and businesses and new ones looking to call the region home, but also the delivery of affordable, reliable and clean power now and into the future.”

About Entergy Louisiana

Entergy Louisiana, LLC provides electric service to more than 1 million customers in 58 parishes and natural gas service to more than 94,000 customers in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. Entergy Louisiana is a subsidiary of Entergy Corporation, an integrated energy company engaged in electric power production, transmission and retail distribution operations. Entergy delivers electricity to 3 million utility customers in Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi and Texas. Entergy owns and operates one of the cleanest large-scale U.S. power generating fleets with approximately 30,000 megawatts of electric generating capacity, including 7,000 megawatts of nuclear power. Headquartered in New Orleans, Louisiana, Entergy has annual revenues of $10 billion and approximately 12,500 employees.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Entergy Corporation on 3blmedia.com

View source version on newsdirect.com: https://newsdirect.com/news/entergy-completes-100m-improvement-project-in-north-louisiana-762236994

