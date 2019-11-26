Entergy Corporation Inducted in Corporate Citizenship Hall of Fame by the US Chamber of Commerce Foundation

National honor recognizes Entergy's longstanding commitment to bringing increased prosperity to the communities of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi and Texas

NEW ORLEANS, Nov. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The U.S. Chamber of Commerce Foundation Corporate Citizenship Center recognized Entergy Corporation as a Corporate Citizenship Hall of Fame inductee at the 2019 Citizens Awards. This year marks the 20th anniversary of the annual awards program, which recognizes the most innovative and impactful corporate citizenship initiatives raising the bar on social responsibility and spearheading the transformation to a strong, healthy and sustainable future.

Entergy Corporation Logo. (PRNewsfoto/Entergy Corporation) More

"Entergy has a long legacy of committing itself to creating healthy, vibrant communities through volunteer service, philanthropy and advocacy," said Mike Twomey, Entergy's senior vice president, federal policy, regulatory and government affairs. "We view corporate responsibility as a business imperative. Collectively, our shareholders, employees and customers each year donate nearly $18 million to more than 2,000 organizations that focus on poverty solutions, education and workforce development, environmental programming and more. We thank the Chamber for this prestigious honor."

Established this year to commemorate the 20th Annual Citizens Awards, the Corporate Citizenship Hall of Fame documents the living history of corporate philanthropy and social responsibility. The Hall of Fame recognizes companies and their leaders, employees, and cross-sector partners who have made extraordinary contributions for the betterment of society and brought about a new era where purpose is the foundation for progress.

"Entergy is committed to bringing increased prosperity to the communities it serves," said Marc DeCourcey, senior vice president of the U.S. Chamber of Commerce Foundation. "Their continued social and environmental impact around the world shows exactly why they deserve a place in the inaugural Corporate Citizenship Hall of Fame."

For more than 100 years, Entergy has powered life across Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi and Texas communities through strategic philanthropy, volunteerism and advocacy. Entergy's corporate social responsibility initiatives help create and sustain thriving communities, position the company for sustainable growth and are aligned with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals. The company's top CSR priorities are education/workforce development, poverty solutions/social services and environmental programs.

Earlier this year, Entergy received national recognition by Points of Light, the world's largest organization dedicated to volunteer service, for being named a recipient of The Civic 50 award for the fourth consecutive year. And in September, Entergy was just one of four U.S. electric utilities named to the Dow Jones Sustainability Index as one of North America's most responsible electric service providers for the 18th consecutive year.

The U.S. Chamber Foundation announced the Corporate Citizenship Hall of Fame inductees, including UPS, Cisco, DSM, Merck, and GSK (GlaxoSmithKline), on Nov 14 at a ceremony in Washington, D.C. Learn more about the awards program here.

About Entergy Corporation

Entergy Corporation (NYSE: ETR) is an integrated energy company engaged primarily in electric power production and retail distribution operations. Entergy owns and operates power plants with approximately 30,000 megawatts of electric generating capacity, including nearly 9,000 megawatts of nuclear power. Entergy delivers electricity to 2.9 million utility customers in Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi and Texas. Entergy has annual revenues of $11 billion and approximately 13,500 employees.