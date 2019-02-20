Entergy (ETR) Beats Q4 Earnings and Revenue Estimates

New Orleans, LA based Entergy Corporation ETR is primarily engaged in electric power production and retail distribution of power. Entergy's disciplined investments in growth projects are expected to be the major drivers for earnings over the long haul. Entergy plans to invest $11.2 billion in the 2018–2020 time frame, with the major share going to its generation and transmission business.

However, the company depends upon rate relief at regular intervals and any adverse decision can materially impact the company’s earnings.

Surprise History

Coming to the earnings surprise, Entergy has surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the last four quarters, resulting in a positive average surprise of 36.20%.

Zacks Rank: Currently, Entergy sports a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) but that could change following its fourth-quarter 2018 earnings report which has just released.

We have highlighted some of the key details from the just-released announcement below:

Earnings: Entergy’s fourth-quarter adjusted earnings per share came in at 60 cents, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 48 cents.

Revenues: Entergy reported total revenue of $2,512.5 million, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1,961 million.

Key Stats: The company registered a 0.6% year over year improvement in total retail customer count in fourth-quarter of 2018.

Stock Price: It would be interesting to see how the market reacts to the earnings release during the trading session today.

