Entergy Helps Seed Success One Tree at a Time

In 2005, Hurricane Katrina wreaked havoc on the city’s urban canopy, making New Orleans one of the most deforested cities in America.

As part of Entergy’s commitment to grow strong, healthy and vibrant communities through service and environmental stewardship, Entergy began partnering with NOLA Tree Project in 2015 to help restore the estimated 100,000 lost trees.

This spring, Entergy and NOLA Tree Project’s partnership reached another significant milestone: the 60,000th tree planted.

“Entergy’s support has been invaluable in the number of trees we have planted and given away through our Big Treesy program and other tree-related initiates,” said Connie Uddo, executive director of NOLA Tree Project. “In addition to charitable contributions, Entergy employees are among 90,000 volunteers our organization has engaged in community improvement initiatives resulting in more than $10 million in economic impact to the city since our inception in 2006. We could not have reached our 60,000th tree milestone without the help and support from Entergy.”

Why is it important to reforest New Orleans’ urban canopy?

“Entergy is committed to a cleaner, more sustainable environment, and our partnership with NOLA Tree Project helps us support this commitment by addressing significant challenges of climate change through stormwater mitigation and carbon emission reduction across New Orleans,” said Patty Riddlebarger, vice president of corporate social responsibility at Entergy. “Our employees have also enjoyed the unique opportunities to volunteer and impact their own communities alongside those from NOLA Tree Project. We are extremely proud of our friends for reaching this incredible milestone with 60,000 trees and counting.”

In addition to helping reforest the city’s urban canopy, Entergy also partners with the organization to respond to other community emergencies, including COVID-19. With Entergy’s support, NOLA Tree Project organized the distribution of more than 346,000 meals to nonprofit partners, churches, housebound residents and veterans with disabilities since the beginning of the pandemic. Learn more about our COVID-19 community support efforts.

Learn more about NOLA Tree Project, and see more steps Entergy is taking to address the risks of climate change.

Corporate Social Responsibility at EntergyFor more than 100 years, Entergy has powered life in our communities through strategic philanthropy, volunteerism and advocacy. Entergy’s corporate social responsibility initiatives help create and sustain thriving communities, position the company for sustainable growth and are aligned with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals. Our top CSR priorities are education/workforce development, poverty solutions/social services and environmental programs. Entergy annually contributes $16-$18 million in shareholder-funded grants to approximately 2,000 nonprofit organizations in the communities where we operate. In addition, our employees volunteer approximately 100,000 hours annually in our communities valued at more than $3 million.

