Entergy Partners With 560 Local Organizations in 2022 to Build Stronger, More Diverse Communities

Entergy awards more than $7.9 million in charitable contributions for first half of 2022

Northampton, MA --News Direct-- Entergy Corporation

Entergy Corporation and the Entergy Charitable Foundation awarded more than $7.9 million in shareholder contributions to 565 nonprofit organizations throughout Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi and Texas during the first half of this year. More than half of the contributions went toward organizations that support bill payment assistance for residential customers, education and social programs in diverse and primarily underrepresented communities.

Supporting organizations that have a mission to serve and educate diverse, underrepresented communities is important to ensuring a bright future for everyone. Since the beginning of the year, Entergy has provided more than $3 million to organizations that provide low-income solutions and social services, more than $2 million to support education and literacy and approximately $1 million to organizations that support diversity, equity and inclusion in our four-state service area of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi and Texas.

“Everyone deserves an opportunity to be successful. That is why we are committed to contributing funds and volunteering with community partners who are touching the lives of minority students and people who often times need help accessing the tools and resources needed to be successful,” said Patty Riddlebarger, Entergy’s vice president of corporate social responsibility.

Contributions to minority-serving organizations across our service territory during the first half of the year include, but are not limited to:

The United Negro College Fund to help ensure every young person has access to resources and opportunities needed to achieve their full potential—regardless of race, ethnicity, gender, sexual orientation or socioeconomic status.

The American Indian College Fund to provide scholarships to American Indian and Alaska Native students to help them attain higher education, pursue enriching career opportunities and serve as leaders and agents of change throughout their communities.

Tugaloo College to provide scholarships for scholars in need of financial assistance.

Story continues

Additional grants provided funding and support for broad-based initiatives ranging from education and workforce development to poverty solutions, the arts and community improvement initiatives in regions served by Entergy. All funding is provided by shareholder contributions and does not impact customer bills.

In addition to awarding grants, Entergy employees and retirees engaged in more than 35,200 hours of volunteer service from January 1 to June 30.

For more information about the Entergy Charitable Foundation grants, including application, deadline and eligibility details, visit entergy.com/community.

For more than 100 years, Entergy has powered life in our communities through strategic philanthropy, volunteerism and advocacy. Entergy’s corporate social responsibility initiatives help create and sustain thriving communities, position the company for sustainable growth and are aligned with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals. Our top CSR priorities are education/workforce development, poverty solutions/social services and environmental programs. Each year, Entergy contributes $16-18 million in grants from shareholder dollars to more than 1,500 nonprofit organizations in the communities where we operate. In addition, our employees volunteer approximately 100,000 hours in those communities which translates into a $3.3 million economic impact.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Entergy Corporation on 3blmedia.com

View source version on newsdirect.com: https://newsdirect.com/news/entergy-partners-with-560-local-organizations-in-2022-to-build-stronger-more-diverse-communities-927427063