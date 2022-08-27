Entering auto suspect arrested on the 300 block of Jackson Street

Aug. 27—ALBANY — One of two suspects wanted for breaking into multiple cars in the Ashley Riverside Apartment complex on Jackson Street was apprehended by Albany Police Department officers Friday.

An official police report said offers responded to the 300 block of Jackson Street at around 3:30 a.m. Witnesses told officers that two male suspects were going through unlocked cars in the Ashley Riverside complex. While searching for suspects on foot, officers saw two males pulling on car door handles.

During an ensuing chase, one of the suspects was apprehended and identified as Montravious Darity. Darity already had warrants for entering auto and aggravated assault. The second suspect was not immediately identified, the report said.

Darity was charged with two counts of entering auto and three counts of obstruction of an officer. He was taken and booked in the Dougherty County Jail.

Anyone with information regarding the second suspect's whereabouts or identity is encouraged to contact Crimestoppers at (229) 436-TIPS or the Albany Police Department at (229) 431-2100.