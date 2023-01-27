‘He’s entering the box’: Watch two suspects get arrested for stealing mail in Florida

If you began missing letters, bills, checks, holiday gifts and other correspondence in Marion County, Florida, starting as far back as last October, the mystery may be solved.

According to a Facebook news release from the local sheriff’s office, two men have been arrested for stealing mail over that period.

Jordan Jax and Tarod Goodman, both 23, are currently behind bars, facing federal charges.

According to Marion County court documents, for approximately three months, the two men used a postal key “on multiple occasions” to access U.S. Postal Service (USPS) collection boxes.

On Tuesday night, deputies from the Marion County Sheriff’s Office aviation unit teamed up with the U.S. Postal Inspector to conduct surveillance of the suspects.

Newly released video shows how the two were taken down in Ocala Tuesday night at around 11:30 p.m. Jax’s car is seen from above stopping in front of a so-called blue box that contains mail for pickup.

“OK, he’s entering the box,” says an aviation deputy in the video. “He’s removing items from the items and putting them in the backseat of the car.”

The unit in the chopper then follows the car, which stops in front of a Publix. A man gets out and opens up another mail box, takes something out and gets right back in the car with it.

A few seconds after Jax, of Newberry, and Goodman, of Gainesville, leave this second location, a handful of police cars approach and the men get out and are arrested.

In the comments section, many social media users thanked the agency for apprehending these individuals.

“Good job! I wonder if they have my missing mail.”

“Should be charged for each individual piece of mail taken.”

“I know of two people who, more than likely, were affected by this.”

