Entering a new 'era'? Here's how some people define specific periods in their life.

The English language is constantly evolving. New phrases are created constantly, and existing words take on different meanings. If someone says you "slayed" your presentation, you didn't kill it violently; instead, you were successful.

To define something as an "era" is not new. We have had many eras throughout history: the Mesozoic Era, the Middle Ages and the Modern Era.

But, what does it mean if someone says they're in their "flop era"? We break it down.

What does 'era' mean?

"Era" has several definitions. According to Merriam-Webster, an era is "a fixed point in time from which a series of years is reckoned." It can also describe "a memorable or important date or event," particularly if the era starts a new period in "the history of a person or thing."

The latter definition plays a significant role in the modern interpretation and usage of "era."

When someone calls something an "era," they are marking a certain period of their life based on distinctive characteristics like events, relationships, actions, emotions, interests or achievements.

When you hear someone say they are in their "villain era," that doesn't necessarily mean they've become a bad person. Someone's "villain era" could be influenced by previous experiences. Maybe they were too nice in the past to those who were undeserving. In a "villain era," you might have a chip on your shoulder and proceed with caution when it comes to fostering new relationships.

You could call anything an "era." A "healing era" could be categorized by a healthier mindset, self-improvement and growth. Someone's "flop era" might be defined by a period of failure.

The basic principle of "era" is that it is memorable and important in your life. If you're infatuated with a crush, you could call it your "lover era." Or if you can't stop collecting trinkets, you might be in your "cluster era."

Eras can also be associated with music, celebrities, movies, television shows or books. Take the queen of eras Taylor Swift, for instance — many associate specific periods of their life with the messages and themes of her albums. A "folklore era" could mean being reflective, while a "reputation era" may mean you're not phased by any gossip or hate coming your way.

How to use 'era'

Here are some examples of how "era" can be used in conversation:

"I can't stop playing the new Pokémon download, I'm in my gamer era."

"He won't stop causing drama within the friend group right now, he's in his messy era."

"Things keep on working out for me and I don't know why. I guess I'm in my lucky girl era."

