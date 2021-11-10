Enterprise automation software firm Workato valued at $5.7 billion in latest funding

·2 min read

(Reuters) - Workato, an enterprise software company that offers an automation platform for businesses, has more than tripled its valuation to $5.7 billion after its latest funding round.

The company said on Wednesday it had raised $200 million in a funding round led by technology-focused venture capital firm Battery Ventures. Insight Partners, Altimeter Capital and Tiger Global also participated in the round.

Workato's latest funding, which brings total capital raised so far to over $421 million, comes nearly 10 months after the previous round, which was at a valuation of $1.7 billion.

The pandemic has supercharged the enterprise software industry, as businesses double down on their digital strategies due to remote working and seek to automate core functions.

Mountain View, California-based Workato offers its over 7,000 customers a platform to automate their critical business processes, which it says is more efficient than them having to deploy a variety of tools for the same.

The company said it has nearly doubled its customer base in the last 12 months, with additions like Stitch Fix and GitLab Inc. Chip and software company Broadcom Inc and restaurant software maker Toast Inc also use Workato's services.

Workato said it intends to use the latest capital to invest in its products and also to expand further in the United States, EMEA (Europe, Middle East and Africa) and APAC (Asia Pacific). The company added it will open additional data centers in APAC and add support for regional languages.

Automation technology startup UiPath Inc raised $1.34 billion when it went public in April this year. Other companies like ActiveCampaign, a cloud software platform that provides automation tools, also raised funds at a $3 billion valuation earlier this year.

(Reporting by Niket Nishant in Bengaluru and Jane Lee in San Francisco; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Insider Buying Could Indicate a Bottom in These 2 Stocks

    When stocks fall in price, it’s frequently a signal for renewed investor interest. After all, low share prices offer a chance to live up to the old market advice, 'buy low and sell high.' What investors need is some way to tell the underlying reasons for a drop in share price, whether it bodes well or ill for the stock. There is one signal that investors can look for – and that’s insider moves on a stock. Insiders are corporate officers, in positions of company leadership and responsibility; in

  • Warren Buffett's Berkshire Is Still Loading Up on This Stock

    Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.B)(NYSE: BRK.A) shares were little moved on Monday, despite the Warren Buffett-led conglomerate reporting results over the weekend. The company's 10-Q for the period revealed that Berkshire has been slow to deploy its growing pile of cash, perhaps contributing to the market's muted response. Buffett's Berkshire is on pace to buy back more shares this year than ever before.

  • 3 Cathie Wood Stocks That Could Beat Bitcoin

    Cathie Wood's ARK Invest firm has a reputation for scoring big wins with explosive growth plays -- and it's no secret the famous investor is bullish on Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC). Read on to see why a panel of Motley Fool contributors thinks these three Cathie Wood stocks can outperform Bitcoin. Keith Noonan: Unity Software (NYSE: U) stands as the fourth-largest overall holding in Cathie Wood's Ark Innovation ETF, and I think the interactive-software development company stands a good chance of crushing the market over the long term.

  • 2 Monster Growth Stocks to Buy Now and Hold

    Famed value investor Peter Lynch once said: "All you need for a lifetime of successful investing is a few big winners." And that makes a lot of sense. After buying a stock, the worst outcome is a 100% loss, but there is no limit on the upside.

  • Elon Musk Loses $50 Billion in Two Days in Record Wealth Plunge

    (Bloomberg) -- Elon Musk has lost $50 billion so far this week after Tesla Inc. shares plunged for the second day in a row.Most Read from BloombergWhy Hong Kong Is Building Apartments the Size of Parking SpacesDo Prisons Deserve a Second Chance?COP26 Protests: Inflatable Cows, Megaphones and a RainbowIt’s the biggest two-day decline in the history of the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, and the biggest one-day fall after Jeff Bezos’s $36 billion plunge following his divorce from MacKenzie Scott in

  • The 'SPAC king' just warned investors that tech stocks could get 'really pummeled' soon ⁠— here are the 3 areas he wants to be in right now

    The tech billionaire is worried about his own sector. This is where he's finding comfort.

  • 3 Ultra-High-Yield Dividend Stocks With 42% to 50% Upside, According to Wall Street

    Since the Great Recession ended more than 12 years ago, growth stocks have been the talk of Wall Street. Historically low lending rates and an accommodative Federal Reserve have paved the way for fast-paced companies to borrow cheaply in order to hire, acquire, and innovate. A report from J.P. Morgan Asset Management, a division of JPMorgan Chase, found the average annual return for companies that initiated and grew their payouts between 1972 and 2012 completely trounced the average annual return of companies that didn't pay a dividend over the same four-decade span (9.5% vs. 1.6%).

  • Tesla Erases $199 Billion in Worst Two-Day Rout in 14 Months

    (Bloomberg) -- Tesla Inc. lost about $199 billion in value during its biggest back-to-back selloff since September 2020 amid a host of negative news.Most Read from BloombergWhy Hong Kong Is Building Apartments the Size of Parking SpacesDo Prisons Deserve a Second Chance?COP26 Protests: Inflatable Cows, Megaphones and a RainbowThe drumbeat of adverse headlines reached a crescendo after Elon Musk’s Twitter poll that asked voters over the weekend if he should sell 10% of his stake in the electric-v

  • 3 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks Goldman Sachs Predicts Will Soar at Least 60%

    U.S. stocks have been on a roll. The S&P 500 closed Monday at a new record high and was up for the eight consecutive positive day -- its longest streak of records since 1997. Among the recent supporting factors are Q3 earnings, which are up 40% year-over-year and have been beating expectations; and passage of the bipartisan infrastructure bill last week, offering hope that Congress may be able to get its act together and put consequential legislation on the President’s desk. In addition, weekly

  • These are the next three mega-cap tech stocks you’ll be hearing more about

    As technology stocks have led the market for the better part of a dozen years, there are now 15 companies in the sector that have risen to mega-cap status — those valued at $200 billion or more. Five are valued at more than $1 trillion, including electric-vehicle maker Tesla (TSLA) which I consider a tech company.

  • General Electric to break up into 3 independent companies

    General Electric announced Tuesday it will break itself into three independent companies focused on aviation, health care and energy.Why it matters: The planned split of the once industrial powerhouse comes after years of seeing its stock underperform and the buildup of high levels of debt.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.What they're saying: "The world demands — and deserves — we bring our best to solve the biggest challenges in flight, health care and

  • The Case Against Owning All Dividend-Paying Stocks in Retirement

    Income investors are often all about dividends, but that may not be a smart strategy for retirees. Here’s why, and what investment model they should consider instead.

  • Semiconductor Sales Soar in Q3 on Increased Demand: 5 Winners

    Growing demand for microchips amid supply crunch has been helping companies like NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NXPI), ON Semiconductor Corporation (ON) and NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA).

  • AT&T, Verizon, and T-Mobile Make the Case for Their Beleaguered Stocks

    Next-generation 5G networks promise faster speeds, new applications, and greater revenue growth for carriers. Barron’s spoke with the chief financial officers of AT&T (ticker: T), Verizon Communications (VZ), and T-Mobile US (TMUS)—plus T-Mobile’s president of technology—during the third-quarter earnings season to discuss those opportunities for investors, what metrics to use to track performance, and the case for their stocks. Verizon is pouring funding into its networks and analysts are skeptical of its growth targets.

  • 3 Dow Stocks That Are Screaming Buys in November

    This past May, the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJINDICES: ^DJI) celebrated its 125th anniversary. The Dow Jones also happens to be home to some serious value stocks. If you're looking for a smart place to put your money to work in November, the following three Dow stocks are screaming buys.

  • AMC Theatres will accept Shiba Inu as payment, says CEO

    Customers at AMC Theatres could soon pay for tickets with Shiba Inu (SHIB), according to its CEO, Adam Aron.

  • Is PayPal Stock Close to a Bottom?

    It's been a tough run for PayPal stock, which is now down 11% on earnings and more than 30% off its highs. When will it bottom?

  • What the demise of Zillow Offers means for Austin’s housing market

    The company's Austin holdings represent only a small fraction of the market. But the move still has local ramifications. This article looks at what Zillow owns locally, what will happen to those homes, and why iBuyers may not be so attractive in a market like Austin’s.

  • Where Rich Investors Go Wrong: Beware of the Country Club Portfolio

    Oh, the bragging and inside tips you hear on the golf course (or business meeting or cruise ship or wherever wealthy people congregate). It sounds so exclusive, and the returns are exciting. But these hot strategies also could be beyond risky and all wrong for you!

  • This Software-as-a-Service Company Is a Long-Term Buy at These Levels

    We can finally see the light at the end of the tunnel for this software-as-a-service company after their pivot into the cloud.