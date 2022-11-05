Enterprise Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBTC) Looks Like A Good Stock, And It's Going Ex-Dividend Soon

Enterprise Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBTC) is about to trade ex-dividend in the next three days. The ex-dividend date is usually set to be one business day before the record date which is the cut-off date on which you must be present on the company's books as a shareholder in order to receive the dividend. The ex-dividend date is important because any transaction on a stock needs to have been settled before the record date in order to be eligible for a dividend. This means that investors who purchase Enterprise Bancorp's shares on or after the 9th of November will not receive the dividend, which will be paid on the 1st of December.

The company's next dividend payment will be US$0.20 per share, and in the last 12 months, the company paid a total of US$0.82 per share. Based on the last year's worth of payments, Enterprise Bancorp has a trailing yield of 2.5% on the current stock price of $33.23. If you buy this business for its dividend, you should have an idea of whether Enterprise Bancorp's dividend is reliable and sustainable. As a result, readers should always check whether Enterprise Bancorp has been able to grow its dividends, or if the dividend might be cut.

Check out our latest analysis for Enterprise Bancorp

Dividends are typically paid out of company income, so if a company pays out more than it earned, its dividend is usually at a higher risk of being cut. Enterprise Bancorp is paying out just 23% of its profit after tax, which is comfortably low and leaves plenty of breathing room in the case of adverse events.

Companies that pay out less in dividends than they earn in profits generally have more sustainable dividends. The lower the payout ratio, the more wiggle room the business has before it could be forced to cut the dividend.

Click here to see how much of its profit Enterprise Bancorp paid out over the last 12 months.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Companies with consistently growing earnings per share generally make the best dividend stocks, as they usually find it easier to grow dividends per share. Investors love dividends, so if earnings fall and the dividend is reduced, expect a stock to be sold off heavily at the same time. Fortunately for readers, Enterprise Bancorp's earnings per share have been growing at 15% a year for the past five years.

Story continues

Another key way to measure a company's dividend prospects is by measuring its historical rate of dividend growth. Since the start of our data, 10 years ago, Enterprise Bancorp has lifted its dividend by approximately 6.4% a year on average. We're glad to see dividends rising alongside earnings over a number of years, which may be a sign the company intends to share the growth with shareholders.

To Sum It Up

From a dividend perspective, should investors buy or avoid Enterprise Bancorp? Companies like Enterprise Bancorp that are growing rapidly and paying out a low fraction of earnings, are usually reinvesting heavily in their business. Perhaps even more importantly - this can sometimes signal management is focused on the long term future of the business. We think this is a pretty attractive combination, and would be interested in investigating Enterprise Bancorp more closely.

Want to learn more about Enterprise Bancorp's dividend performance? Check out this visualisation of its historical revenue and earnings growth.

If you're in the market for strong dividend payers, we recommend checking our selection of top dividend stocks.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Join A Paid User Research Session

You’ll receive a US$30 Amazon Gift card for 1 hour of your time while helping us build better investing tools for the individual investors like yourself. Sign up here