Enterprise Bancorp's (NASDAQ:EBTC) Shareholders Will Receive A Bigger Dividend Than Last Year

Enterprise Bancorp, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:EBTC) dividend will be increasing to US$0.20 on 1st of March. Even though the dividend went up, the yield is still quite low at only 1.8%.

Enterprise Bancorp's Dividend Is Well Covered By Earnings

It would be nice for the yield to be higher, but we should also check if higher levels of dividend payment would be sustainable. However, prior to this announcement, Enterprise Bancorp's dividend was comfortably covered by both cash flow and earnings. As a result, a large proportion of what it earned was being reinvested back into the business.

Over the next year, EPS could expand by 14.8% if recent trends continue. Assuming the dividend continues along recent trends, we think the payout ratio could be 20% by next year, which is in a pretty sustainable range.

Enterprise Bancorp Has A Solid Track Record

The company has an extended history of paying stable dividends. Since 2012, the dividend has gone from US$0.42 to US$0.82. This implies that the company grew its distributions at a yearly rate of about 6.9% over that duration. The dividend has been growing very nicely for a number of years, and has given its shareholders some nice income in their portfolios.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

Investors could be attracted to the stock based on the quality of its payment history. Enterprise Bancorp has seen EPS rising for the last five years, at 15% per annum. With a decent amount of growth and a low payout ratio, we think this bodes well for Enterprise Bancorp's prospects of growing its dividend payments in the future.

We Really Like Enterprise Bancorp's Dividend

Overall, we think this could be an attractive income stock, and it is only getting better by paying a higher dividend this year. Distributions are quite easily covered by earnings, which are also being converted to cash flows. All in all, this checks a lot of the boxes we look for when choosing an income stock.

Investors generally tend to favour companies with a consistent, stable dividend policy as opposed to those operating an irregular one. Meanwhile, despite the importance of dividend payments, they are not the only factors our readers should know when assessing a company. See if management have their own wealth at stake, by checking insider shareholdings in Enterprise Bancorp stock. If you are a dividend investor, you might also want to look at our curated list of high performing dividend stock.

