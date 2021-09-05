Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC) Is Paying Out A Larger Dividend Than Last Year

Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC) has announced that it will be increasing its dividend on the 30th of September to US$0.19. Even though the dividend went up, the yield is still quite low at only 1.6%.

Enterprise Financial Services' Payment Has Solid Earnings Coverage

It would be nice for the yield to be higher, but we should also check if higher levels of dividend payment would be sustainable. However, Enterprise Financial Services' earnings easily cover the dividend. This means that most of what the business earns is being used to help it grow.

Over the next year, EPS is forecast to expand by 6.4%. If the dividend continues on this path, the payout ratio could be 21% by next year, which we think can be pretty sustainable going forward.

Enterprise Financial Services Has A Solid Track Record

The company has a sustained record of paying dividends with very little fluctuation. Since 2011, the first annual payment was US$0.21, compared to the most recent full-year payment of US$0.76. This means that it has been growing its distributions at 14% per annum over that time. We can see that payments have shown some very nice upward momentum without faltering, which provides some reassurance that future payments will also be reliable.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

The company's investors will be pleased to have been receiving dividend income for some time. Enterprise Financial Services has seen EPS rising for the last five years, at 12% per annum. A low payout ratio and decent growth suggests that the company is reinvesting well, and it also has plenty of room to increase the dividend over time.

We'd also point out that Enterprise Financial Services has issued stock equal to 47% of shares outstanding. Trying to grow the dividend when issuing new shares reminds us of the ancient Greek tale of Sisyphus - perpetually pushing a boulder uphill. Companies that consistently issue new shares are often suboptimal from a dividend perspective.

Enterprise Financial Services Looks Like A Great Dividend Stock

In summary, it is always positive to see the dividend being increased, and we are particularly pleased with its overall sustainability. Earnings are easily covering distributions, and the company is generating plenty of cash. Taking this all into consideration, this looks like it could be a good dividend opportunity.

Investors generally tend to favour companies with a consistent, stable dividend policy as opposed to those operating an irregular one. Still, investors need to consider a host of other factors, apart from dividend payments, when analysing a company. For instance, we've picked out 1 warning sign for Enterprise Financial Services that investors should take into consideration. Looking for more high-yielding dividend ideas? Try our curated list of strong dividend payers.

