Enterprise man waives right to speedy trial

Dec. 16—ENTERPRISE — An Enterprise man arrested in connection to sex crimes has waived his right to have his case brought to trial within 60 days.

Austin Quinby, 27, was taken into custody on Thursday, Oct. 6, on charges of first-degree rape, unlawful delivery of a controlled substance to a minor, second-degree sexual abuse, third-degree sexual abuse and contributing to the sexual delinquency of a minor. A grand jury has indicted him on all counts.

In an interview with police, the minor reportedly told police she visited Quinby with a friend in September at his temporary residence — a van on Greenwood Street. Quinby loaded a methamphetamine pipe and offered it to both underage girls, according to the probable cause declaration, and both refused the offer.

Quinby allegedly smoked meth and coerced the reporting individual to smoke from the pipe. She told law enforcement she was so high she did not feel like herself and was not in her right mind.

The reporting party said Quinby had nonconsensual sex with her after her friend stepped out, the probable cause declaration reported. She said she was too high to stop him.

When brought in by police for an interview, Quinby said he has known the reporting party for several months and admitted to being attracted to her, according to the probable cause declaration. Quinby reportedly told police he knew she was underage and admitted to supplying her with drugs — marijuana and meth — several times.

Bail has been set at $50,000 by Wallowa County Circuit Court Judge Thomas Powers.

District Attorney Rebecca Frolander is prosecuting the case. Quinby is represented by court-appointed counsel, Baker City attorney Damien Yervasi. He is scheduled to appear in court Jan. 19 for a plea hearing.

Isabella Crowley is a reporter for The Observer. Contact her at 541-624-6014 or icrowley@lagrandeobserver.com.