Enterprise Products Partners (EPD) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Enterprise Products Partners (EPD) closed at $25.45, marking a +1.84% move from the previous day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 2.48%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 2.83%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 3.04%.

Heading into today, shares of the provider of midstream energy services had lost 4.65% over the past month, outpacing the Oils-Energy sector's loss of 8.19% and the S&P 500's loss of 8.82% in that time.

EPD will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be January 30, 2019. On that day, EPD is projected to report earnings of $0.49 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 32.43%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $9.46 billion, up 12.23% from the year-ago period.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for EPD should also be noted by investors. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.31% lower. EPD is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, EPD is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 13.07. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 10.93, so we one might conclude that EPD is trading at a premium comparatively.

It is also worth noting that EPD currently has a PEG ratio of 4.36. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. EPD's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.67 as of yesterday's close.

The Oil and Gas - Production Pipeline - MLB industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 68, which puts it in the top 27% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.



