Enterprise Products Partners (EPD) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Enterprise Products Partners (EPD) closed the most recent trading day at $17.91, moving -1.43% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.5% gain on the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.3%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.95%.

Coming into today, shares of the provider of midstream energy services had lost 7.67% in the past month. In that same time, the Oils-Energy sector gained 0.05%, while the S&P 500 gained 1.89%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from EPD as it approaches its next earnings report date. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.45, down 18.18% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $6.83 billion, down 17.43% from the year-ago period.

EPD's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $2.02 per share and revenue of $29.75 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -6.05% and -9.28%, respectively.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for EPD should also be noted by investors. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 2.54% higher. EPD is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Investors should also note EPD's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 9.01. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 8.76, so we one might conclude that EPD is trading at a premium comparatively.

The Oil and Gas - Production Pipeline - MLB industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 27, putting it in the top 11% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.



