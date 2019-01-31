Enterprise Products Partners Posts Annual Records and Announces Buybacks

There aren't any certainties in the investing world. One thing that you can reasonably depend upon, though, is Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE: EPD) meeting or exceeding the goals its management team sets. This past quarter and year were a perfect example of this, as the company consistently raised guidance, grew faster than expected, and was able to meet a major management objective faster than most expected.

This past year's performance and expected growth in 2019 gave management the ability to announce a new shareholder-friendly initiative: a $2 billion buyback program. Let's take a look at what Enterprise Products Partners did this past quarter and what investors can expect in 2019 and beyond.

Enterprise Products Partners results: The raw numbers

Metric Q4 2018 Q3 2018 Q4 2017 Gross operating margin $2.14 billion $2.12 billion $1.52 billion Net income $1.30 billion $1.33 billion $797 million EPS (diluted) $0.59 $0.60 $0.36 Distributable cash flow $1.62 billion $1.58 billion $1.26 billion

As per the norm, Enterprise's earnings results have been remarkably consistent and have grown at a decent clip. This past quarter, the company reported record results for three of its operating segments. Some of those gains were a result of gains related to fair value accounting standards, but these paper gains and losses are common for companies in the oil and gas business and tend to even out over time.

Bar chart of Enterprise Product Partners' gross operating margin by business segment for Q4 2017, Q3 2018, and Q4 2018. Shows year-over-year gains in all four segments. More

What happened with Enterprise Products Partners this quarter?

Even after raising its capital spending guidance three times in 2018, Enterprise's capital spending for the year came in higher than it forecast at $4.5 billion. Management now expects 2019 spending to be in the $3.5 billion to $3.9 billion range. If last year was any indication, though, don't be surprised if those numbers increase.

For the year, Enterprise started operations with $1.9 billion worth of capital projects. Going into 2019, it has $6.7 billion in projects under construction and expects five projects to become operational.

Compared to recent quarters, there wasn't much news in regards to new projects getting the green light. Instead of adding new assets, management announced it was planning to expand capacity at two of its natural gas liquids (NGL) processing facilities.

Enterprise Products Partners elected to maintain its current distribution growth plan by raising its payout by $0.0025 to $0.435. This most recent increase represented 20 consecutive years of payout growth.

What management had to say

With all this cash coming in the door and management starting to slow its capital spending rate, I'm sure many investors were expecting a larger payout increase than the 2.7% boost. The reason that management elected to do this is probably connected to this statement CEO Jim Teague made in the company's press release: "We achieved our goal of equity self-funding a year earlier than expected. Today, we announced the authorization of a $2.0 billion multi-year, common unit buyback program that provides us with an alternative means to opportunistically return capital to our limited partners."

Back in 2017, when management elected to slow the pace of its payout growth, it hinted at the possibility of starting a buyback program once it was retaining enough cash to pay for the equity portion of its capital spending (equity portion means it was issuing units in the partnership to raise cash). The fact that the company announced a buyback this large and this soon after that decision less than 18 months ago is a bit of a surprise.