Enterprise Rent-A-Car employee accused of taking photos of customers’ IDs to steal their identities

A man who is no longer working for an Enterprise Rent-A-Car location in Cobb County is accused of stealing personal information from 31 different customers over a span of five months.

Torenzo Richardson was arrested in July of this year and went back to jail the following month after investigators said they found even more victims.

“Two or three months ago, I was in a fender bender and I went to rent a car. The guy that waited on me was very rude,” said Precita Poston.

Precita Poston told Channel 2 Cobb County Bureau Chief Michele Newell that she was shocked to get a call from the Cobb County Sheriff’s Office not long after she rented a car from Enterprise on Cumberland Boulevard in Smyrna.

Poston says investigators told her an employee stole her personal information.

“I was really kind of baffled. It’s like you took a part of me,” said Poston.

“He had duplicated everything that he received. So as he went along and entered the information into the computer for the company, he copied it,” Col. Eric Yeager of the Cobb County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigation Division explained.

According to arrest warrants, Richardson took pictures of customers’ personal information and stored it in his cell phone.

“Of the 31 that we’ve identified, the majority we’ve contacted. I don’t know that he had the opportunity to go through the whole list of info of individuals to utilize their info,” said Col. Yeager

Poston says her information wasn’t compromised, but she’s keeping an extra eye on her credit report.

“From that situation, I don’t think I will be renting a car for a while until I know I feel safe,” said Poston

Investigators say there’s no way victims could have prevented what happened, but moving forward it’s important to monitor your bank account activity and credit reports.

“Just be very cognizant of where you are using your identification,” said Col. Yeager.

Enterprise Rent-A-Car shared a statement with Channel 2 Action News on Friday that read,

When we learned of this situation, we took immediate action by contacting law enforcement and identifying customers who may have been affected. Letters were sent to those customers making them aware and offering credit monitoring. We apologize if any affected customers were missed in this communication, but if so, they can reach to our local administration in Atlanta for further guidance. The safety and privacy of our customers is an important priority for us and we want to ensure our customers know we will do whatever we can to assist with this matter. Lisa Martini, Enterprise Rent-A-Car Representative

