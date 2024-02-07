Enterprise residents concerned with new plans for potential industrial plant

ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WDHN) — Tuesday night Enterprise City Council members approved three ordinances that would make a 300-acre property off Highway 84 and Moates Street into an industrial property.

City residents were quick to voice their concerns. From traffic to safety hazards, many concerned citizens opposed the idea of bringing this type of wood industry to the City of Progress.

“My biggest concern with this opportunity of growth is chemicals. One of the big factors he left out of his presentation was formaldehyde. We have our city park right across the street. A neighborhood just due north with 80 homes in it,” said Scott Childress, who has lived in Enterprise for 27 years.

“There is not one person that I have spoken to who wants this in our neighborhood,” said Linda Baez who lives in the nearby Turtleback community.

Residents nearby fear that their property values will drop because of the plant, but City Administrator Jonathan Tullos says that similar projects in Enterprise have not harmed home values that are nearby.

Back in June, the Wiregrass EDC proposed the idea of bringing this manufacturing plant to the city, a month later city officials toured a similar plant in Georgia.

Tullos said that the trip showed that a facility like this would not bring additional traffic or any foul odors. Saying the smell produced by the plant was similar to a hardwood store.

Council President Turner Townsend was on the tour of the facility and said that the city lacks space for industrial parks and that rezoning is always controversial.

“I feel that many of the statements made tonight were hyperbolic and exaggerations. The comments of putrid smells are just not true based on our observations” said the Council President. “This is not the endpoint, we will continue our due diligence, we still have multiple trigger points that we can shut this down if we feel uncomfortable with it. This is not the end point this is just another step in the process.”

The Council went ahead and approved the rezonings, now the developer has to bring the development plans to the city engineering office for site plan review and approval.

The Alabama Department of Environmental Management would require various reports and inspections each year of the plant.

Tuesday night the council only voted to rezone the location to an industrial property but the plans of bringing the plant to Enterprise are still not finalized.

