Here’s How to Entertain in Style

Reuters

Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said Monday that he thinks U.S. President Joe Biden must make a decision about the embargo against Cuba amid the biggest unrest in the Caribbean nation in decades. Lopez Obrador said it was not enough for countries to vote to end the embargo via the United Nations General Assembly, but that it was time to make a real decision about it, given that "almost all countries of the world" are against it. "It is not conceivable that in these times they want to punish an independent country with a blockade," Lopez Obrador said.