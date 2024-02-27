‘Entertainer’s paradise’ for sale in CA is a ‘modern tree house’ with recording studio

It’s not too uncommon to find a tree house or two lurking on the real estate market, but it’s a little out of the ordinary to discover one tucked away in the looming canyons of Southern California — at least when it comes to “modern” ones.

But one has popped up for sale in Topanga, California, for $2.499 million. And not only does it have the unique build and essence of a tree house, according to a news release, but it comes with an abundance of features that make it an “entertainer’s paradise.”

Especially those who dabble in the music world.

“Are you looking for a Recording Studio on over an acre of land under the oaks in the Las Virgenes School district?” the listing on Sotheby’s International Realty describes.

“This quintessential Topanga compound is on the market for the very first time. Approx 2,450 total square feet includes (a) 480 square-foot Foley stage recording studio by noted engineer Charles Pell. The interior ‘stage’ is a ‘room within a room’ allowing for extensive wiring and exceptional soundproofing. A restored 400 square-foot hunting cabin from 1927 (named the ‘Love Shack’) houses guests, artists and family.”

The 1,556 square-foot primary house has three bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms and features that enhance the experience of the home, including:

Chef’s kitchen

Pocket doors

Saltillo tile floors

Porcelain bathroom fixtures

Fireplace

1,000 square-foot deck

Outdoor fireplace

Garage

New roof

“This home strikes the perfect balance between modern, historic charm, natural serenity and convenience,” the listing says.

The listing is held by Chryssa Lightheart of Sotheby’s International Realty - Topanga Brokerage.

