Entertainers and companies are condemning Russia's actions

Hackers can get eyes inside systems that are supposed to be secure. Yuichiro Chino via Getty ImagesU.S. intelligence analysts have determined that Moscow would consider a cyberattack against the U.S. as the Ukraine crisis grows. As a scholar of Russian cyber operations, I know the Kremlin has the capacity to damage critical U.S. infrastructure systems. Federal officials have been bracing for this. In January 2022 the U.S. Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency issued an alert that outl