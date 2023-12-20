Entertainment district growth, downtown revitalization coming to Waukee in 2024

Waukee is expecting to add a hotel, a restaurant and a school district pool facility in 2024 as the Des Moines suburb continues to rapidly grow.

Some projects are part of wider efforts, including the continued to build-up of a new entertainment district and a revitalized downtown Waukee.

And among other possible firsts in 2024 for Waukee, the city may ask voters in November to approve funding for an aquatic facility.

Waukee currently does not have a public pool or aquatic center.

Aloft Hotel to be part of growing entertainment district

A rendering from site plans shows the Aloft Hotel planned for Waukee's KeeTown Loop entertainment district.

Jennifer Brown, Waukee's director of economic development, listed Aloft Hotel among the projects expected to be completed in 2024.

The Waukee City Council approved the site plans for the four-story, 126-room Marriott hotel at 2848 Grand Prairie Parkway in December 2022 as part of the KeeTown Loop development.

KeeTown Loop is an entertainment district on the northwest corner of Ashworth Road and Grand Prairie Parkway that is bringing hotels, retail and dining to Waukee.

Vibrant Music Hall, the first Live Nation Entertainment venue in Iowa, opened in KeeTown in November.

Pin Oak restaurant renovation part of plan to bring visitors downtown

A rendering shows what a renovated Pin Oak Building at 405 Sixth St. in Waukee would look like.

Brown also said the renovation of the vacant Pin Oak building in downtown Waukee will be completed in 2024.

The former women's clothing, home decor and picture framing shop at 405 Sixth St. that's been empty since 2014 is planned to be developed by Elbert Real Estate Group into a "modern-day American eatery," according to the city.

The estimated cost of renovating the building is about $430,000, including structural and roof repairs, new insulation, plumbing and electrical wiring, a new bathroom and paint. The developer also plans to restore some original features and add windows and a skylight to bring in more natural light.

The Iowa Economic Development Authority awarded the city of Waukee a $100,000 grant for the project. Brown said the city would reimburse Elbert Real Estate Group with that money, as well as give the company a $50,000 downtown grant.

The project is part of a larger effort to bring more daytime foot traffic to downtown Waukee, Brown said.

First phase of Apple data center expected to be completed

Andy Kass, Waukee's community development director, said the first phase of Apple's data center project is expected to be completed in early 2024.

Apple announced in 2017 a $1.37 billion data center located on 2,000 acres of former farmland near the intersection of Hickman Road and S Avenue in Waukee.

The first phase of the 400,000-square-foot complex was supposed to be completed in 2020. But late in 2019, Apple received an extension from the Iowa Economic Development Authority, giving it until December 2027 to finish both buildings and still receive incentives.

The project drew more than $213 million in state and local tax incentives.

Data centers continue to have a growing presence in the Des Moines metro area. Besides Apple, other companies involve include Microsoft and Meta.

Waukee Community School District to open pool center

A rendering shows the planned pool facility, or natatorium, of the Waukee Community School District.

Kayla Choate, spokesperson for the Waukee Community School District, said the district's pool facility, or natatorium, will open in 2024.

The natatorium will be located at 1655 N.W. Douglas Parkway.

The pool facility will be west of Trailridge School and is part of an 80-acre campus that will also include North Middle School. Choate said North Middle School will open in fall 2025.

The natatorium will be home to the Waukee and Waukee Northwest high school swim teams, according to a news release from the district.

Construction to begin on new Fareway store

Kass said Fareway plans to begin constructing a new store west of Northwest 10th Street in 2024.

Fareway currently has a store at 200 S.E. Laurel St.

Phillip Sitter focuses for the Des Moines Register on reporting on suburban growth and development in the western metro areas. Phillip can be reached via email at psitter@gannett.com. He is on X, formerly known as Twitter, at @pslifeisabeauty.

This article originally appeared on Des Moines Register: What’s coming to Waukee in 2024: Aloft Hotel, Fareway, new school pool