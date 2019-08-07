Is Entertainment Network (India) Limited (NSE:ENIL) Investing Your Capital Efficiently?

Today we'll evaluate Entertainment Network (India) Limited (NSE:ENIL) to determine whether it could have potential as an investment idea. In particular, we'll consider its Return On Capital Employed (ROCE), as that can give us insight into how profitably the company is able to employ capital in its business.
Firstly, we'll go over how we calculate ROCE. Second, we'll look at its ROCE compared to similar companies. Then we'll determine how its current liabilities are affecting its ROCE.
What is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?
ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. All else being equal, a better business will have a higher ROCE. In brief, it is a useful tool, but it is not without drawbacks. Author Edwin Whiting says to be careful when comparing the ROCE of different businesses, since 'No two businesses are exactly alike.'
So, How Do We Calculate ROCE?
The formula for calculating the return on capital employed is:
Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)
Or for Entertainment Network (India):
0.074 = ₹728m ÷ (₹11b - ₹1.7b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to March 2019.)
Therefore, Entertainment Network (India) has an ROCE of 7.4%.
Does Entertainment Network (India) Have A Good ROCE?
ROCE is commonly used for comparing the performance of similar businesses. In this analysis, Entertainment Network (India)'s ROCE appears meaningfully below the 16% average reported by the Media industry. This could be seen as a negative, as it suggests some competitors may be employing their capital more efficiently. Regardless of how Entertainment Network (India) stacks up against its industry, its ROCE in absolute terms is quite low (especially compared to a bank account). Readers may wish to look for more rewarding investments.
Entertainment Network (India)'s current ROCE of 7.4% is lower than its ROCE in the past, which was 15%, 3 years ago. Therefore we wonder if the company is facing new headwinds. The image below shows how Entertainment Network (India)'s ROCE compares to its industry, and you can click it to see more detail on its past growth.
When considering ROCE, bear in mind that it reflects the past and does not necessarily predict the future. ROCE can be deceptive for cyclical businesses, as returns can look incredible in boom times, and terribly low in downturns. This is because ROCE only looks at one year, instead of considering returns across a whole cycle. Since the future is so important for investors, you should check out our free report on analyst forecasts for Entertainment Network (India).
What Are Current Liabilities, And How Do They Affect Entertainment Network (India)'s ROCE?
Current liabilities include invoices, such as supplier payments, short-term debt, or a tax bill, that need to be paid within 12 months. Due to the way the ROCE equation works, having large bills due in the near term can make it look as though a company has less capital employed, and thus a higher ROCE than usual. To counteract this, we check if a company has high current liabilities, relative to its total assets.
Entertainment Network (India) has total liabilities of ₹1.7b and total assets of ₹11b. As a result, its current liabilities are equal to approximately 14% of its total assets. This is not a high level of current liabilities, which would not boost the ROCE by much.
Our Take On Entertainment Network (India)'s ROCE
While that is good to see, Entertainment Network (India) has a low ROCE and does not look attractive in this analysis. You might be able to find a better investment than Entertainment Network (India). If you want a selection of possible winners, check out this free list of interesting companies that trade on a P/E below 20 (but have proven they can grow earnings).
