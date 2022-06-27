Entire Amtrak Train ‘Topples Over’ in Missouri Derailment

Facebook/Rob Nightingale

An Amtrak train that derailed in Missouri on Monday appeared to be a “mass casualty event,” a passenger told The Daily Beast as he was being shuttled away from the scene on a school bus provided by authorities.

Reached by phone, Ron Goulet of Flagstaff, Arizona, said he was uninjured and that the train, which was traveling from Los Angeles to Chicago, derailed after it hit a truck.

“They’ve got every rescue helicopter and crew here from every direction,” a shaken Goulet said. “We are in Chariton County, Missouri. The train toppled over on its side. Every seat was sold out full, and they were packing people into the observation car because they were so full. There are plenty of people on back boards being taken [away] by paramedics.”

The truck that apparently caused the derailment. Courtesy of Ron Goulet

In a statement, Amtrak confirmed several cars derailed at 1:42 p.m. “after striking a dump truck at a public crossing in Mendon, Missouri.”

“There are approximately 243 passengers onboard with early reports of injuries,” the statement said. “Local authorities are currently assisting customers and we have deployed Amtrak resources to assist.”

Officials have not yet provided any information on possible fatalities.

Goulet said he “did not personally see anybody dead,” but that “there are no doubt people still trapped on that train. They’re starting to cut it apart now.”

Photos taken from inside the toppled train. Courtesy of Ron Goulet

Courtesy of Ron Goulet

Courtesy of Ron Goulet

Another passenger, Rob Nightingale, posted a video on Facebook as he sat on top of the overturned train saying the truck was hit as it crossed the tracks.

Survivors were brought to a local elementary school for triage, Goulet told The Daily Beast. He said there appeared to be dozens of people waiting to be checked out by medical staff.

The train I was traveling on derailed on the way to Iowa near Mendon Missouri pic.twitter.com/YndSEEXkto — Dax McDonald (@cloudmarooned) June 27, 2022

Today’s derailment marks the second serious accident involving Amtrak in the past two days. On Sunday, three people died and two were seriously injured—including a child—when an Amtrak train collided with a car in Brentwood, California.

