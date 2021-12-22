Entire Anson-Madison water district staff fired following theft accusations

Dec. 22—The staff of the Anson-Madison Water District were fired following theft charges filed against its superintendent and foreman.

Superintendent Michael Corson, 52, of Madison and foreman Michael Jordan, 31, of North Anson are accused of selling old water lines to a scrap metal dealer and pocketing the proceeds, according to the Morning Sentinel.

Four full-time employees and one part-time worker were fired and their positions will be filled by Maine Rural Water Association employees, Kirsten Hebert, the association's executive director, told the newspaper. Corson and Jordan were among those fired.

It is unclear why the entire staff was fired when Corson and Jordan were the only two who were charged or when the firing took place.

The Somerset County Sheriff's Office received a tip in October saying that Corson and Jordan were suspected of selling the scrap metal that belonged to the district, and that the profit from the metal was not transferred to official accounts.

Between March and October, the men allegedly made 21 transactions, with the profit from the sales split between the two men, the Kennebec newspaper reported.

The men are also accused of using district-owned construction equipment to transport the scrap metal to the sale site. The amount of profit from the sales was not disclosed.

Each was charged with Class C theft which involves property valued between $1,000 and $9,999, and is punishable by up to five years in prison.

Both Corson and Jordan are set to appear in court on Feb. 16.