The entire Anthropologie sale section is an extra 40% off right now—what to shop

These 10 items are a must-have from the Anthropologie sale.

The arrival of spring means hitting refresh on just about everything, from your daily routine to your wardrobe. To help you revamp your closet, Anthropologie is having a huge spring savings event this weekend, offering an extra 40% off sale items (note that furniture is excluded). That means you can get tons of top home décor, footwear and clothing for a fraction of its normal cost!

There’s no promo code necessary and the discount will automatically applied when you add your selections to your cart. You’ll want to be quick, though, as sizes and styles are limited—and they’re selling out fast.

To make it easier for you to get the goods of your dreams, we’ve sifted through the entire sale to find the 10 best items you can’t afford to miss. You can also nab free shipping if you spend $50, so feel free to fill your online basket up to the brim through tomorrow, March 28, when this sale will disappear.

1. This cozy pleated sweatshirt

Comfort, meet style.

With many of us still working from home, a classic sweatshirt is a must-have. This pleated Anthropologie pullover is just that. Available in three bright colors, this pick was praised by site shoppers for being both stylish and comfortable. It can be paired with anything from a midi skirt to a pair of dark-wash jeans, and it’s also less than $30 right now with this promotion, saving you some major coin.

Get the Anthropologie Kris Pleated Sweatshirt for $29.97 (Save $38.03)

2. This soft knit scarf

Stay cozy in this ribbed scarf.

Even with the weather warming up, it can still get pretty chilly at night. This cozy knit scarf is just what you'll need to keep warm. Available in a dark green ombré shade, this ribbed accessory features a fringed trim that will add some flare to your everyday outfits. Customers also adored its soft, polyester-nylon blend, which they said kept them feeling toasty on cold days. It’s currently marked down from $68 to $29.95, and drops even further in your cart to just $17.97 thanks to the store's sale-on-sale.

Get the Anthropologie Celeste Ribbed Scarf for $17.97 (save $50.03)

3. These durable leather boots

These boots are a spring essential.

Available in brown and black, these hand-finished leather Chelsea boots are a fan-favorite. And right now, they're also heavily-discounted, dropping from $138 to $99,95 to $59.97. That's a savings of $78.03! These shoes feature a short 2-inch heel to elevate your look. Buyers couldn't rave enough about how easy they were to walk in and how weather-durable they were, either. Some did say that these boots run a little large, though, so make sure to pick the right size for your feet!

Get the Anthropologie Dale Chelsea Leather Boots for $59.97 (Save $78.03)

4. This flattering tunic dress

This casual dress will become your springtime go-to.

This V-neck dress from Saturday/Sunday features a breezy tunic silhouette and comes in two colors. Once $88, it’s been marked down to $59.25 and is further reduced to $35.97 in your cart. Shoppers loved this casual piece for its easy “[throw] on” vibe. Right now, Anthropologie is also donating 1% of its proceeds to girls' rights and education organization She’s the First, so you'll feel extra-good about your purchase.

Get the Saturday/Sunday Zelda Tunic Dress for $35.97 (save $52.03)

5. These soothing scented candles

You'll love the soothing scent of this candle.

This spice-scented candle is infused with the sweet aroma of pumpkin, vanilla and gingerbread. Anthro customers loved the stylish, gold exterior of this product and its soothing scent, which they say is reminiscent of a forest in winter. Best of all, it’s also less than $10 right now, falling from $24 to $14.95 to $8.97 in your cart.

Get the Candlefish Molded Metal No. 78 2-Wick Candle for $8.97 (Save $15.03)

6. This gold-plated statement necklace

This statement necklace will look great with all of your outfits.

This chic Serefina necklace features a single cubic zirconia stone on a lariat-style pendant that's sure to add a little shine to your spring/summer outfits. There's a lobster clasp to keep it secure around your neck, and a 5-star buyer even complimented the quality of the pendant, noting how multifaceted and colorful the stone was. Regularly $54 and on sale for $34.95, this piece has been reduced to 20.97 in-cart today.

Get the Serefina Isabel Lariat Necklace for $20.97 (Save $33.03)

7. This dreamy duvet cover

Cozy never looked so good.

Turn your bedroom into the perfect oasis with this Gizel duvet cover from the brand. This cotton bedding has a light, multicolored design that's simply perfect for the new season. Buyers loved this light patterned pick for its modern style and soft fabric. Since it’s neutral, it's also great for any décor scheme, so you could easily pair it with dark or light furniture for a more finished look.

Get the Anthropologie Gizel Duvet Cover from 53.97 (Save $74.03 to $106.03)

8. This slouchy everyday pullover

This pullover comes in multiple colors.

Stay cool as the temperature warms up in this breezy cotton Damiana top. Once $68 and marked down to $39.95, this find gets an additional in-cart discount that reduces it to $23.97 in all seven colors. It has rave reviews from Anthropologie shoppers in particular for its light fabric and versatile style: Customers say they've paired it with everything from skirts to athleisure, donning it to weekly yoga classes.

Get the Anthropologie Damiana Pullover for 23.97 (Save $44.03)

9. These stylish handcrafted earrings

Can you say, "bling bling?"

Handcrafted by artisans in India, these jeweled earrings will add all the necessary bling you'll need to your spring ensembles. They're currently on sale for $69.96, which is down from an initial price of $98, and with the additional discount, you can buy them for just $41.97. They come in three metallic shades and each one features shining glass breeds and crystals that will look fantastic on your next Zoom call.

Get the Deepa Valencia Post Earrings for $41.97 (Save $56.03)

10. This darling decorative pillow

Throw this sham on a decorative pillow to cozy up your bedroom.

If you want to make your bedroom feel more airy, check out this gauzy reversible sham. Once $58 and reduced to $34.95, it's now $20.97 in your cart, saving you $34.03. This bedroom-essential has a bohemian tasseled trim and is made from a soft, lightweight cotton gauze that will make your bed feel extra cozy. You can also choose between a light gray and mint hue—whatever works with your decorative style.

Get the Anthropologie Reversible Euro Sham for $20.97 (Save $37.03)

