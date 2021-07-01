An entire Canadian town is up in flames after temperatures soared to a record-breaking 121 degrees Fahrenheit

Julie Gerstein
·3 min read
fire in lytton british columbia
Lytton Weather Station

  • The Canadian village of Lytton has been set ablaze following several days of record-breaking temperatures.

  • For the past three days, the thermometer has climbed to a staggering 121 degrees Fahrenheit.

  • The town's mayor has issued an evacuation notice.

The Canadian town of Lytton in British Columbia has been engulfed in flames after temperatures there soared to a record 121 degrees Fahrenheit.

The town's mayor, Jan Polderman issued a town-wide evacuation order at 6 p.m. on June 30 urging residents to safely leave the village because a "fire event" is threatening the "building structures and safety of the residents within the municipality."

"It's dire -the whole town is on fire...It's bad, I've never seen anything like this," Polderman told CNBC journalist Meera Bains.

Images of the fire could be seen on weather radar.

Climate scientist for UCLA Daniel Swain tweeted that the wildfire was the "singularly most extreme" he had ever seen on satellite.

"This is a literal firestorm, producing thousands of lightning strikes and almost certainly countless new fires," he wrote.

Videos show residents driving to escape the burning town, which is home to about 250 people.

Residents reported black ash and explosions

Another resident tweeted that her living room was on fire as she fled her house.

"All I know is ash was falling from the sky and blinding me, so I rushed and packed. My last trip to the car, I could see fire on either end of the front of my house," she wrote.

Former village councillor Tiffany Callewaert-Haugen told local news outlet NEWS1130 that visibility was so low she could not cross a town bridge to check on her father-in-law as she left the village with her four-year-old son.

"The whole street was black, and there was huge chunks of stuff flying and houses burning," she said.

Resident Edith Loring Kuhanga wrote in a Facebook post that she heard an explosion while evacuating from her house and that the "fire really started going crazy."

"Our poor little town of Lytton is gone," she wrote.

Some of the evacuees have fled to the city of Merritt, around 30 miles east of Lytton.

Other separate wildfires spread out over the province have torched the area, according to the British Columbia Wildfire Service, some of which have been burning for weeks

On Tuesday, Lytton broke the record for the all-time highest temperatures in Canada for the third straight day.

Lytton is just one area hit by a scorching heatwave raging across the Pacific Northwest that has sent more than 1,100 people to the hospital so far and has been linked to the deaths of hundreds.

The town is largely touted as a tourist location with several heritage parks and campsites, and is situated at the confluence of the Fraser River and Thompson River, about 160 miles from Vancouver.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

