Entire cellblock backed prisoner abuse allegations against cop in Tyre Nichols case

One of the cops charged with murdering Tyre Nichols was accused by an entire cellblock of beating a prisoner in 2015, when he was a prison guard.

Demetrius Haley was accused of attacking Cordarlrius Sledge inside Shelby County jail. Sledge filed a federal lawsuit against Haley and other guards, but it was dismissed in 2018 on a technicality.

Sledge’s entire 34-person cellblock signed a letter to the county corrections director to report the beating.

“We are truly asking that this matter gets looked into before someone gets hurt really bad or lose their life because of some unprofessional officers,” it read.

Sledge, 34, said he was trying to hide a cellphone when Haley and two other officers caught him and proceeded to beat him.

“That’s when they started punching on me,” he told NBC News. “They picked me up and slammed my head into the sink, and I blacked out.”

Haley continued to work for Shelby County’s corrections department until Memphis police hired him in 2020. In 2021, he was reprimanded after a woman said he dislocated her shoulder during an arrest.

On Jan. 7, Haley was the officer who yanked Nichols from his car after several cops tried to pull him over in Memphis. Nichols fled on foot, but four officers caught up with him a few streets over. They then punched, kicked, beat and pepper-sprayed him.

Haley then took pictures of a bloodied and dying Nichols and sent one to five people, including “one female acquaintance,” according to investigators.

Nichols, 29, died three days later from his injuries. Haley, Tadarrius Bean, Emmitt Martin III, Desmond Mills Jr. and Justin Smith were charged with second-degree murder.

Since their arrests, more officers have been disciplined and investigated in the case.

With News Wire Services