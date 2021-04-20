The entire country needed a guilty verdict in Chauvin case. But laws still need to change.

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Njeri Mathis Rutledge
·4 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Convicting a police officer is rare.

Juries are hesitant to second-guess split-second decisions. The killing of George Floyd was unique. This case did not involve a split-second judgment call on whether or not to shoot. Instead, video evidence showed that rather than a split-second decision, Derek Chauvin made a 9-minute-and-29-second decision while Floyd and traumatized bystanders pleaded with Chauvin to stop.

Moreover, the decision for the police chief and other officers to cross the blue line and speak out against Chauvin’s behavior was nothing short of historic.

Chauvin’s callous action of placing his weight on Floyd’s neck traumatized a nation. It was so horrific to watch and so blatant that it turned people from around the world into allies.

Even police officers were seen taking a knee and joining protesters. It was truly a watershed moment where a large part of the community said enough. Sadly, the country has a long history of injustices being committed by the police against people of color without accountability in court.

People celebrate the guilty verdict in the Derek Chauvin trial on April 20, 2021, in Minneapolis.
People celebrate the guilty verdict in the Derek Chauvin trial on April 20, 2021, in Minneapolis.

The country needed a guilty verdict. So did the family, the communities of color and law enforcement.

The guilty verdict validated Floyd as a human being who deserved to be treated with dignity regardless of his past flaws or mistakes. For others, the verdict is overshadowed by the most recent victims of police violence, 13-year-old Adam Toledo and 20-year-old Daunte Wright. Despite protests and calls for reform, the body count of unarmed children and adults killed by police continue to grow.

While policing is an honorable profession, it is clear that there is a problem. The real meaning and impact of the guilty verdict is complicated.

For practical purposes, a guilty verdict means accountability. The jury had the opportunity to consider three charges: second-degree murder, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter. The jury could have returned a verdict of guilty on any or all of the three charges. The jury chose to convict the defendant on all charges.

To convict the defendant of any charge, the jury had to determine whether Chauvin’s actions were justified by the use of reasonable force. The reasonable officer standard usually favors the accused police officer, but this case was different. In this case, several police officers took the stand to support the point that Chauvin’s actions were not reasonable and not in line with police policy.

The jury had to also conclude that Chauvin’s actions were a substantial causal factor in Floyd’s death. The law did not require that Floyd had to be in perfect health.

For practical purposes, the fact that Chauvin was convicted in Minnesota will have no binding impact on the laws in other states. In fact, the uniqueness of Chauvin’s case combined with the rarity of a conviction might only reinforce the belief that the police may act with impunity unless there are multiple surveillance videos and police officers willing to testify against the defendant.

Unless the law changes, the public should not expect an increase in convictions involving police misconduct. Most state laws allow the police to use deadly force if a suspect poses a serious threat to others or the officer. In the rare instance that charges are filed and there is a trial, the issue tends to focus on whether the officer’s fear of harm was reasonable.

Many legal experts expected Chauvin to be found guilty of something. The disturbing fact is 98.3% of police killings failed to trigger criminal charges. One case in point was the killing of 12-year-old Tamir Rice in Cleveland. Although the city settled the civil lawsuit, the officer who killed Rice was never held accountable in a courtroom.

When charges are brought, officers are rarely convicted. According to the Police Integrity Research Group, only four out of the more than 100 nonfederal officers charged in a person’s death were convicted of murder; 18 were convicted of manslaughter or reckless or negligent homicide.

Perhaps the most important aspect of Tuesday's jury verdict was a signal to the country that it’s time for reform.

True change cannot come from jury verdicts but through legislation. Recently, President Joe Biden has signaled his support of the George Floyd Justice in Policing Act, which would include banning certain police practices like chokeholds and federal no-knock warrants and reform qualified immunity laws.

The story of Floyd cannot merely end with a jury verdict. If we are to make the statement by Floyd’s daughter, 6-year-old Gianna, true that her “daddy changed the world,” we must change policing by changing the law.

Njeri Mathis Rutledge, a professor of law at South Texas College of Law Houston, is a former prosecuting attorney, a wife and a mother. She graduated from Spelman College and Harvard Law School. Follow her on Twitter: @NjeriRutledge

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Nation needed guilty verdict in Chauvin case. But laws still need to change

Recommended Stories

  • Black lawmakers revive calls for justice for victims of police violence after Chauvin verdict

    Cori Bush says: ‘This was accountability but it was not justice. Justice for us is saving lives’

  • Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison: "We need true justice"

    Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison commended the jury's Tuesday decision to uphold "accountability" in former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin's murder trial, and called for "systematic, societal change" going forward.Why it matters: The verdict is a rare conviction of a police officer and many advocates expect it to be a crucial civil rights case in the ongoing fight for racial justice. Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeWhat he's saying: "I would not call today's verdict justice, however, because justice implies true restoration, but it is accountability which is the first step towards justice," Ellison said.George Floyd's "death shocked the conscious of our community, our country, the whole world ... he mattered because he was a human being.""We need true justice. That's not one case. That is a social transformation that says that nobody's beneath the law and nobody's above it.""This verdict reminds us that we must make enduring, systematic, societal change.""The work of our generation is to put unaccountable law enforcement behind us."Ellison praised the bystanders present during Floyd's encounter with law enforcement that led to his death, calling them a "bouquet of humanity.” He added that their example demonstrates that "everyone can do something" in the fight for racial justice. The attorney general also thanked the prosecution team, noting that “history shows that winning cases like these can be difficult."Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • 'The right verdict': U.S. lawmakers praise Chauvin conviction in George Floyd's death

    Several members of Congress called for further legislative action to address policing in the United States.

  • Jury Delivers Guilty Verdict, Convicts Derek Chauvin of Murdering George Floyd

    Jurors only deliberated for 10 hours before reaching their decision.

  • Jim Jordan Asked A Snarky Question About Masks And Twitter Users Did Not Hold Back

    "Ohioans, when you're visiting your loved one's grave, remember Jim Jordan was laughing at them," one critic fired back at the Ohio Republican.

  • Factbox: Key moments in murder trial of Derek Chauvin

    During their closing argument on Monday, prosecutors told jurors to "believe your eyes" as they replayed video of George Floyd's death while being held down with Chauvin's knee on his neck. Prosecutor Steve Schleicher also repeatedly referred to "Nine minutes and 29 seconds," — the length of time Chauvin was captured on video on May 25, 2020. Chauvin's lead lawyer, Eric Nelson, told jurors during his closing argument that his client behaved as any "reasonable police officer" would, saying that he followed his training from 19 years on the force.

  • Maxine Waters offers right-wing alternative universe for Chauvin trial

    Data: Stanford Cable TV News Analyzer; Chart: Axios VisualsWhile Fox News has largely ignored the Derek Chauvin trial compared to competitors, conservative media seized on comments from Rep. Maxine Waters over the weekend, making it the single biggest trial storyline on social media since it began on March 29, according to NewsWhip data provided to Axios.Why it matters: The data shows that for conservative America, the story in Minneapolis is being used as a way to highlight the aggression of protesters rather than the police killing of a Black man.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.By the numbers: The three biggest stories on social media about the trial since it began all came this weekend, all from conservative media, all reacting to Waters’ comments on Saturday night.Sunday was the biggest day of engagement around the trial since it began.7 of the top 10 stories during this period came from conservative publishers, all nodding at the prospect of protestor violence.The big picture: Conservative media is otherwise looking away from the trial on TV. Data from the Stanford Cable News Analyzer shows that Fox News has spent 4.2 minutes this month covering the trial, compared to 51.7 minutes from CNN and 40.7 minutes from MSNBC.Driving the news: Waters said last weekend that protestors need to "get more confrontational" if Chauvin were acquitted, prompting swift outcry from conservatives.House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy said Waters incited violence and plans to introduce a resolution to censure her, while Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene called to expel Waters from Congress.More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • Tyrannosaurs may have hunted in packs like wolves, a new study says, undermining the idea they were solitary predators

    The research, published on Monday in the journal Peer J, was done on remains found in the Grand Staircase-Escalante National Monument in Utah.

  • Republicans scramble to distance themselves from Marjorie Taylor Greene's 'America First' caucus

    The congresswoman blames rogue staff for the platform document and said she never planned to launch anything

  • Why IBM Stock Popped Today

    "Strong performance this quarter in cloud, driven by increasing client adoption of our hybrid cloud platform, and growth in software and consulting enabled us to get off to a solid start for the year," CEO Arvind Krishna said in a press release. It produced adjusted free cash flow of $2.2 billion in the first quarter, which allowed it to reward shareholders with $1.5 billion in dividends. Management also signaled that the company's cash flow generation will remain strong, with its guidance for adjusted free cash flow of $11 billion to $12 billion.

  • Viola Davis, Kerry Washington and More React to Derek Chauvin’s Guilty Verdict: ‘There Is More Fight Ahead of Us’

    After former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin was found guilty on Tuesday of murdering George Floyd, stars took to Twitter to praise the verdict, but also called for lasting systemic change to prevent racially motivated violence at the hands of police officers. After the jury deliberated for over 10 hours, they found Chauvin guilty on […]

  • George Floyd death: Five key moments from the Derek Chauvin trial

    As the jury deliberates a verdict, here are the key elements of a trial that has gripped the US.

  • Chauvin likely to appeal, claiming trial tainted by civil settlement, media coverage

    (Reuters) -Former Minneapolis policeman Derek Chauvin will likely seek to overturn his murder and manslaughter convictions by arguing that the jury was prejudiced by media coverage and a settlement in the civil case brought by George Floyd's family, though his odds of success are slim, legal experts said. A jury on Tuesday found that Chauvin was guilty of second-degree unintentional murder, third-degree "depraved mind" murder and second-degree manslaughter in the death of Floyd, a Black man.. Video of the incident touched off global protests over race and police brutality. Chauvin's attorneys will have to notify the trial court within 60 days if they plan to appeal.

  • NASA's Ingenuity team is planning to push the helicopter as fast and far as it will go - even if it crashes

    The Ingenuity team aims to push the space drone to the extremes. They don't expect it to survive, though.

  • For George Floyd, a complicated life and consequential death

    Years before a bystander’s video of George Floyd’s last moments turned his name into a global cry for justice, Floyd trained a camera on himself. “I just want to speak to you all real quick,” Floyd says in one video, addressing the young men in his neighborhood who looked up to him. EDITOR'S NOTE: The Associated Press initially published this profile of George Floyd on June 10, 2020.

  • ‘No family in history got this far’: George Floyd’s family reacts as Chauvin led out of court in handcuffs

    Chauvin showed no emotion as he was convicted on all three murder charges

  • Tucker Carlson accuses media of ‘lynching’ Derek Chauvin

    ‘Evidence only counts in countries that have due process, something they are now telling us is an ugly relic of institutional racism,’ Carlson claims

  • Guide mauled to death by grizzly bear near Yellowstone National Park

    Animal attacked while trying to protect food source, say police

  • Harriet Tubman’s lost childhood home discovered by archaeologists

    The site is on Maryland’s Eastern Shore in the Blackwater National Wildlife Refuge

  • George W Bush says Derek Chauvin murder trial was conducted ‘fairly’ in first live interview in three years

    Former President George W Bush weighed in on the murder trial of former Minneapolis Police Department officer Derek Chauvin during a recent interview, calling the process "fair" but abstaining from giving his prediction on the verdict. Mr Bush appeared on NBC's "TODAY," where he weighed in on a number of topics, including the modern Republican party and the trial of Mr Chauvin. The appearance was Mr Bush's first live television interview in three years.