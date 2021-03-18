An entire Oklahoma diner told CNN they don't want the vaccine. One said even Trump couldn't convince him.

A man tells CNN that he would not get a COVID-19 vaccine. CNN

A CNN straw poll of people in an Oklahoma diner gave a stark snapshot of vaccine hesitancy.

None of the diners would take the vaccine, CNN found, citing mistrust and COVID-19 misinformation.

It echoes wider patterns of vaccine hesitancy, often among conservatives and Trump voters.

Oklahoma diner guests told CNN Wednesday that none of them would get a COVID-19 shot - with one saying that an endorsement from former President Donald Trump would make no difference.

In the segment in Boise City, one of the most conservative in the US, the diners' reasons ranged from mistrust of the government to misinformation about COVID-19 and the vaccine's health impacts.

One told CNN's Gary Tuchman that even if Trump strongly urged him to take the vaccine, he wouldn't.

"Trump's a liberal New Yorker. Why would we listen to him either?" the man said, laughing. He said he voted for Trump in November as "the best option."

The report gave a snapshot of vaccine hesitancy amongst GOP voters, which appears to be echoed across national data.

A March 11 poll conducted by NPR and PBS NewsHour found that 47% of Trump voters would not get a shot if they were offered it - compared to 30% of adults overall.

A CNN poll released the same day found that 58% of conservative voters said they will not attempt to get vaccinated, compared to 36% of the general population.

Former President Donald Trump greets the crowd before he leaves at the Operation Warp Speed Vaccine Summit on December 08, 2020 in Washington, DC. Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images

Trump has encouraged vaccination in a lukewarm fashion, saying on Fox News on Tuesday that he would "recommend" it.

He has expressed far more interest in getting credit for the development of the vaccines - one of which benefited from his administration's Operation Warp Speed - than in promoting it.

He and Melania Trump received the shot without fanfare in January, and did not join former US presidents in a TV campaign aimed at encouraging people to get vaccinated.

In December, he refused to be the face of his administration's vaccine drive when president, putting former Vice President Mike Pence up for the role instead.

Meanwhile, the pro-Trump media ecosystem has put out vaccine-skeptic programming alongside straight news.

Fox News host Tucker Carlson stirs doubts about COVID-19 vaccines in a December 2020 edition of his show Fox News

Now, the vaccine rollout is reaching more Americans. The vast majority of people in Oklahoma have been eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine since March 10, according to local paper The Oklahoman.

When CNN's reporter asked the diners in Boise City: "Does anyone in this restaurant think it's a good idea to get the vaccine?" nobody raised their hand.

"I don't trust the government and I don't trust Biden," one unnamed man told CNN.

Another married couple told CNN neither of them would get the shot, with the husband speculating that it would "probably" give him COVID-19. None of the vaccines can give people COVID-19.

"I just don't want to," he said. "Because when I take the flu shot I usually get the flu, so there's no reason to take it."

CNN struggled to find someone who was willing to get the vaccine, but finally found a man in a store elsewhere in Boise City. He said he got the shot because his wife made him.

