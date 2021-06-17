Entire Portland Police rapid response team quits after officer's indictment

Ivana Saric
·1 min read

The Portland Police Bureau announced Thursday that its entire Rapid Response Team left their voluntary positions on squad Wednesday after a fellow officer was indicted on an assault charge for allegedly using "excessive" and "unlawful" force during a protest last August.

Driving the news: Tuesday's indictment of officer Corey Budworth is the first time a Portland police officer has faced prosecution for striking or firing at someone during a protest, according to The Oregonian.

The big picture: Budworth was working on the Portland Police Bureau's Rapid Response Team in August 2020, when during a protest, he allegedly struck a woman on the head with a baton, per ABC News.

  • Following his indictment Budworth was placed on administrative leave, ABC News reports.

Although the rest of the team, which was about 50 members, quit their duties on the RRT, they will remain on the force in their "regular assignments," Portland Police said.

