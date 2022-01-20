The entire staff of a bagel shop in California quit after their manager was fired, a report says

The mass resignation occurred at a branch in Vacaville, California, according to a report by KCRA. Smith Collection/Gado/Getty Images

Workers at a bagel shop in California told KCRA they quit after their manager was fired.

One former employee discussed the events on TikTok, with one video garnering 6.5 million views.

Noah's NY Bagels told KCRA it was investigating claims that the manager was unfairly fired

All the workers at a bagel shop in Vacaville, California, quit after their manager was fired, according to a report by KCRA.

Former staff member Beonce Sarmiento posted a TikTok video on Saturday, which she said shows her and 15 colleagues – the whole workforce – quitting their jobs at Noah's NY Bagels earlier that day. The video now has 6.5 million views.

Sarmiento told KCRA that staff had thought their manager was unfairly fired, which led to the other workers quitting in solidarity. Noah's NY Bagels told the outlet that it was looking into the matter.

Sarmiento discussed the alleged events in a series of follow-up videos on TikTok, saying that management had been nit-picking after Kowalski had refused to move to a different store and were waiting for an excuse to fire her.

According to Sarmiento, management ultimately told her that Kowalski had been fired because she had failed to open the store on multiple occasions and hadn't communicated properly with higher-level managers.

Sarmiento said that management had also said they fired Kowalski for not taking a deposit to the bank, which Sarmiento said was "the one day she wasn't there."

Bre Kowalski, the store's former general manager, told KCRA that her district manager had told her on Friday that she was on suspension, but then saw that a final paycheck had been sent to her bank account. Kowalski said that a few hours later, management told her that she had been fired.

"The way he went about firing her was awful in our eyes, so we stuck beside her and quit the next day," Sarmiento told Fox Business.

Sarmiento also said in TikTok videos that staff at the store quit because they felt they were being unpaid and were treated badly by rude customers, including some who told staff they came into the store while they had the coronavirus.

Story continues

"We take the treatment of our team members very seriously and are looking into this matter," a Noah's NY Bagels spokesperson told KCRA. "As an organization, we pride ourselves on providing a rewarding work experience for all our team members as we seek to provide the best possible experience for our guests."

The company didn't immediately respond to Insider's request for comment made outside of normal working hours.

US job resignation rates have reached record highs during the pandemic as Americans leave their jobs in search of better wages, benefits, and working conditions.

This includes some incidents of staff quitting their workplace en masse, like nine Burger King workers at a restaurant in Lincoln, Nebraska, who left over problems including understaffing, long hours, low pay, and broken air conditioning. Five Chipotle workers also quit their jobs at a restaurant in Austin, Texas, in November over understaffing, burnout, and a surge of to-go orders.

Read the original article on Business Insider