'The entire top of my car just lit up': Hagerstown man witnesses fireball meteor in Tesla

Hagerstown-area resident Ty Wishnow was driving to his late shift at the FedEx distribution center in Halfway around 1:41 a.m. on Dec. 5 when his sunroof lit up in the dark night.

"The entire top of my car just lit up. It looked like daylight for a second. It scared me," said Wishnow, whose Tesla Model 3 has a full glass roof.

Wishnow, 25, said it appeared as if the bright object falling from the sky ahead of him would land in the Hagerstown area.

He immediately thought it could be a meteor or meteorite. Wishnow, a FedEx Ground operations manager, showed the video his Tesla recorded of the flashing meteor to some co-workers, who suggested it could be fireworks or — an alien.

This screenshot from a Dec. 5, 2023, video Ty Wishnow saved from his Tesla shows a fireball meteor falling through the sky at 1:41 a.m. Of the two bright objects in the middle of the video screen, the meteor is on the left. The bright light on the right is an outdoor light on a tall post in the foreground. The meteor's trajectory was headed west-southwest of Albany, N.Y.

Catholic school closing in June: 'Like sports heaven': St. Maria Goretti's success drew national attention to the school

The object appeared large enough that Wishnow said he wondered if he should take cover in case there was an impact.

Wishnow was right in that it was a meteor.

The object was a fireball meteor, as confirmed by the American Meteor Society.

Wishnow contacted Mike Hankey, the society's operations manager, sending him the video his Tesla saved after Wishnow pressed his horn. The car has multiple cameras for safety and security. By pressing the horn the car saves the most recent dashcam video footage. Wishnow's report of the meteor sighting is part of the meteor society's official record for event 7572-2023.

Wishnow's was one of 23 reports the society received regarding the fireball meteor whose path was much farther north.

What is a fireball meteor?

Ty Wishnow's Tesla recorded a video of a fireball meteor he spotted at 1:41 a.m. on Dec. 5, 2023, while driving along Halfway Boulevard to work.

"This was a random fireball meteor, which is a fragment of rock, metal or ice from a comet or asteroid," Hankey wrote in an email to The Herald-Mail. "These bright meteors happen every day somewhere, but they are more rare than a typical meteor shower or shooting star. They are usually random events not associated with meteor showers, but meteor showers can also sometimes have fireballs."

The underlying material is usually larger with a fireball meteor, making it brighter as more energy is released as it speeds through the Earth's atmosphere, Hankey explained.

If material survives to the surface, as sometimes happens with a fireball, then it is a meteorite.

"In this case, the material most likely melted and vaporized and nothing survived," Hankey wrote. The meteor society's analysis of this fireball meteor event suggests the material was icy and fragile, vaporizing completely about 40 kilometers above earth.

Maryland's housing crisis: Maryland Housing Secretary Day estimates 96,000-unit housing shortage. Bills aim to help.

Where was the meteor heading?

Another image of the fireball meteor Hagerstown-area resident Ty Wishnow witnessed on Dec. 5, 2023. This image was taken by Mark K. from Northford, Conn., and submitted to the American Meteor Society.

According to the meteor society's projections, its trajectory was toward an area west-southwest of Albany, N.Y.

That's about a 340-mile drive northeast of where Wishnow spotted the meteor.

The estimated average velocity of this fireball meteor was around 25 kilometers per second, according to Hankey. That translates to 55,923.4 miles per hour.

That is in line with meteors that travel at a range of about 10 kilometers per second and up to even above 73 kilometers per second, he said. The equivalent of 70 kilometers per second is 156,586 miles per hour.

HALOS support group: After drugs took their son, a Hagerstown couple launched HALOS to help others cope, heal

'I've never really seen something like that, something that large'

Wishnow said he was "impressed" to learn it was an actual meteor.

"I've never really seen something like that, something that large. Seeing it on the camera doesn't do it justice. It literally lit up the entire sunroof of my car in the middle of the night."

Hankey said this particular meteor "is interesting due to its brightness, which is an awesome sight for those who witnessed it.

All of the sightings of this meteor reported to the society came from an area southeast of the projected landing spot and clockwise around to the southwest. The furthest report came from Ruckersville, Va., northeast of Staunton.

Someone in Emmitsburg, Md., in northern Frederick County, also reported seeing the meteor. That observer, identified as Brian K., reported seeing a "glowing train" with the color changing from green to yellow.

Wishnow said he also was impressed that his Tesla sedan's camera was good enough to pick up the falling meteor.

Ty Wishnow, 25, of the Hagerstown area, looks north in the sky Wednesday from roughly where he saw a meteor shooting down two weeks earlier in the dark night. Wishnow was driving to work at FedEx Ground along Halfway Boulevard at 1:41 a.m. on Dec. 5 when he saw the fireball meteor.

Hankey said this was the first time the meteor society had a fireball video recorded on a Tesla and submitted to the society's fireball program. That program was created in the 1930s.

If the meteor society could figure out a way to reach Tesla users or determine a way for Tesla drivers to be alerted to fireball events and submit their observations, that could "create the world's largest fireball camera network," he wrote.

But according to how many fireballs occur every day in the Earth's atmosphere, even that network wouldn't catch most of them.

Several thousand such meteors occur every day, the vast majority of which happen over uninhabited areas and oceans, according to the meteor society's website. And then there are those that can't be seen because they are "masked by daylight."

This particular meteor was recorded by two of the meteor society's ALLSKY7 meteor cameras, allowing society officials to fully "solve" the event, Hankey wrote.

This article originally appeared on The Herald-Mail: Man in Maryland witnesses flashing meteor heading toward Albany, N.Y.