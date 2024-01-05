Read the full story on The Backfire News

Entitled Intoxicated Teen Tries Lecturing The Cops

We think most people can agree that entitlement is a serious societal issue these days. It’s easy to point out the behavior in youth because they’re usually putting out the attitude like soldiers laying down cover fire on a battlefield, just spraying it at everyone in hopes of exercising control and feeling powerful. But when cops approach your vehicle after receiving complaints that you’re acting intoxicated, that’s about the worst time to pull the entitled routine.

Do you think this underage driver was actually drunk?

Either this girl’s parents forgot to teach her that or she’s decided she knows more, because she launches into a full-blown lecture fest about the Fourth Amendment and what these officers can and can’t do. What’s even better is she has absolutely no idea what she’s talking about even though she seems absolutely convinced she’s a Constitutional Law scholar.

You can see in the video plain as day, as did officers, the vodka stuck in the driver’s door when she first opens it up. That’s what we call a legally valid reason to search the car right then. But this chick thinks if she doesn’t want her mom’s old Honda Pilot searched the cops have to leave, get a warrant, and hope in the meantime she doesn’t crash into and kill an entire family. That’s quite the example of entitlement.

What’s more, another officer saw “a little weed and a pipe” in the Honda’s center console. So this girl is completely busted and is concerned about the vehicle being searched for good reason. Rather than just accepting that she’s caught, this 18-year-old decides to start acting like an authoritarian parent. Wonder where she learned that routine?

She continues insisting the police need a warrant to search her car, even with probable cause from all the illegal stuff in plain view. After all she “looked up” the law, which probably means she saw a TikTok created by another entitled teen. Of course, this young girl learns the hard way her legal knowledge is garbage, going through the lovely experience of getting arrested and donning an orange jumpsuit.

Do you think she’s learned her lesson, or will she continue acting like an entitled brat?

Images via YouTube