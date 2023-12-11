Entrance to The Balcony, Winter Colony estate owned by Thomas Ravenel, damaged in accident

Dec. 10—A gated entrance to a prominent Whiskey Road home was damaged Sunday afternoon.

The accident occurred at The Balcony, a Winter Colony estate that is owned by Thomas Ravenel.

Ravenel is the former treasurer for the state of South Carolina and was a star on the reality television series "Southern Charm."

Photos show that the street sign for Whiskey Road and Knox Avenue was torn down, and the wrought-iron gate leading into the estate also was damaged.

A vehicle could be seen just inside the gate and appeared to be damaged.

According to dispatch at the Aiken Department of Public Safety, the incident occurred at 4:04 p.m. EMS was not called to the scene, the dispatcher said, and no one had been arrested as of Sunday evening.

Another high-profile residence along Whiskey Road, Rond Point, has been the scene of many accidents in recent years. The brick wall that lines Whiskey Road on the property has been hit many times, and the gaping hole from the last incident has still not been repaired.

Ravenel, an avid polo player, purchased the home in May 2020 for $1.8 million, the Aiken Standard reported.

The 10,552-square-foot main residence has exterior walls made of brick and veneer, according to Aiken County land records. The property is just under six acres in size, and contains a second house and stables.

Architect Julian Peabody designed The Balcony, according to a previous Aiken Standard article, and it was built between World War I and World War II.

It was the winter home of Seymour H. Knox II, a Buffalo, N.Y., banker, philanthropist and polo player. His family founded the F.W. Woolworth Company.

Staff writer Dede Biles contributed to this article.