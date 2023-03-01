Entrance to Lynnwood pharmacy destroyed in attempted burglary

The entrance to a Lynnwood pharmacy was destroyed overnight in an attempted burglary.

Police arrived at the CVS Pharmacy at 19507 Highway 99 after receiving reports that a truck drove through its front doors.

KIRO 7 News video from the scene at around 5:30 a.m. on Wednesday showed the front glass doors were broken and ripped off of their tracks, leaving the entrance in shambles.

After the crash, the passenger then got out of the truck and went into the store. When officers arrived, the driver fled in the truck, according to Lynnwood police.

The passenger was arrested when they came out of the store.

Meanwhile, police said the driver of the truck then switched vehicles, and officers deployed stop sticks on that second vehicle, but the driver got away.

Police believe the CVS was targeted.

