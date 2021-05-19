Entravision Communications Stock Is Believed To Be Fairly Valued

- By GF Value





The stock of Entravision Communications (NYSE:EVC, 30-year Financials) is believed to be fairly valued, according to GuruFocus Value calculation. GuruFocus Value is GuruFocus' estimate of the fair value at which the stock should be traded. It is calculated based on the historical multiples that the stock has traded at, the past business growth and analyst estimates of future business performance. If the price of a stock is significantly above the GF Value Line, it is overvalued and its future return is likely to be poor. On the other hand, if it is significantly below the GF Value Line, its future return will likely be higher. At its current price of $4.29 per share and the market cap of $365.3 million, Entravision Communications stock is estimated to be fairly valued. GF Value for Entravision Communications is shown in the chart below.





Because Entravision Communications is fairly valued, the long-term return of its stock is likely to be close to the rate of its business growth.

Since investing in companies with low financial strength could result in permanent capital loss, investors must carefully review a company's financial strength before deciding whether to buy shares. Looking at the cash-to-debt ratio and interest coverage can give a good initial perspective on the company's financial strength. Entravision Communications has a cash-to-debt ratio of 0.66, which ranks in the middle range of the companies in the industry of Media - Diversified. Based on this, GuruFocus ranks Entravision Communications's financial strength as 5 out of 10, suggesting fair balance sheet. This is the debt and cash of Entravision Communications over the past years:

It is less risky to invest in profitable companies, especially those with consistent profitability over long term. A company with high profit margins is usually a safer investment than those with low profit margins. Entravision Communications has been profitable 7 over the past 10 years. Over the past twelve months, the company had a revenue of $428.7 million and earnings of $0.44 a share. Its operating margin is 12.31%, which ranks better than 77% of the companies in the industry of Media - Diversified. Overall, the profitability of Entravision Communications is ranked 6 out of 10, which indicates fair profitability. This is the revenue and net income of Entravision Communications over the past years:

Growth is probably the most important factor in the valuation of a company. GuruFocus research has found that growth is closely correlated with the long term stock performance of a company. A faster growing company creates more value for shareholders, especially if the growth is profitable. The 3-year average annual revenue growth of Entravision Communications is -11.2%, which ranks worse than 69% of the companies in the industry of Media - Diversified. The 3-year average EBITDA growth rate is -54.2%, which ranks in the bottom 10% of the companies in the industry of Media - Diversified.

Another way to look at the profitability of a company is to compare its return on invested capital and the weighted cost of capital. Return on invested capital (ROIC) measures how well a company generates cash flow relative to the capital it has invested in its business. The weighted average cost of capital (WACC) is the rate that a company is expected to pay on average to all its security holders to finance its assets. We want to have the return on invested capital higher than the weighted cost of capital. For the past 12 months, Entravision Communications's return on invested capital is 10.46, and its cost of capital is -3.98. The historical ROIC vs WACC comparison of Entravision Communications is shown below:

In summary, Entravision Communications (NYSE:EVC, 30-year Financials) stock is estimated to be fairly valued. The company's financial condition is fair and its profitability is fair. Its growth ranks in the bottom 10% of the companies in the industry of Media - Diversified. To learn more about Entravision Communications stock, you can check out its 30-year Financials here.

