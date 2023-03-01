Entrepreneur Bryce Mathis Wins BOSSES MAG's "Boss of the Year" Award

Bosses Mag Announces "Boss Of The Year Award"

Waynesboro, SC --News Direct-- Bosses Mag

Bosses Mag is thrilled to announce that Bryce Mathis, a successful entrepreneur and business leader, has been named as BOSSES MAG's "Boss of the Year" for his outstanding achievements in the industry.

This award is in honor of Bryce Mathis, and his achievements as a visionary entrepreneur who has made significant contributions to the business world. Mathis founded his first company at a young age and since then, he has been dedicated to creating innovative solutions that have helped shape the industry. His commitment to excellence and hard work has earned him this prestigious award.

The Bosses Mag Awards recognizes outstanding leaders who have demonstrated exceptional leadership skills, business acumen, and innovation in their respective industries. Bryce Mathis was selected as this year's winner due to his remarkable achievements in entrepreneurship, mainly his recent work as CEO of Endless Holdings Inc.

"I am honored to receive this award," said Bryce Mathis. "It is truly humbling to be recognized by such a prestigious organization. I would like to thank my team for their hard work and dedication, without whom none of this would have been possible."

Bosses Mag believes Bryce Mathis' success story is an inspiration for aspiring entrepreneurs around the world. We congratulate him on winning this well-deserved award and wish him all the best for his future endeavors.

For more information about BOSSES MAG's "Boss of the Year" award and other winners, please visit www.bossesmag.com.

About Bosses Mag:

Bosses Mag is an online publication dedicated to entrepreneurs, success, and lifestyle news.

Media Contact:

Bosses Mag

info@bossesmag.com

925 421 6585

Release ID: 539199

View source version on newsdirect.com: https://newsdirect.com/news/entrepreneur-bryce-mathis-wins-bosses-mags-boss-of-the-year-award-700980426