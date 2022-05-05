Entrepreneur and Founder of Cookie Co., Elise Thomas, Recognized as a Nominee in EY’s 2022 Entrepreneur Of The Year® Awards

Recognized as a pandemic success story, Cookie Co. is now franchising across the USA and on track to have 25 locations open by the end of 2022 with industry game changer Elise Thomas at the helm

Skyrocketing to success, Cookie Co. has become a sensation. Founded in 2020 amidst the COVID-19 pandemic, the company set out to provide gourmet cookies made locally, but achieved so much more. Founder Elise Thomas has architected a community of raving fans who not only crave the unmatched quality and taste of Cookie Co. cookies, but a tribe of people who value random acts of kindness. Elise finds so much purpose in knowing that her cookies curated from proprietary recipes are sources of both comfort and celebration for people in times of loss and joy. Just completing her first Boston Marathon, the mother of 4 was cheered on by her husband Matt Thomas from the sidelines. Now celebrated as one of EY’s nominees in their prestigious Entrepreneur Of The Year® Awards, Elise is humbled by the recognition, and remains ever-grateful to her customers who are the reason Cookie Co. has been able to thrive. EY’s Entrepreneur Of The Year® program recognizes the most ambitious leaders who are building and sustaining successful, dynamic businesses around the world.

“Cookies for me are a way to spread hope, and opening more corporate and franchise locations is a way in which I can create opportunities for others. We are all a part of a community that has learned to be resilient, and each location is a lighthouse in its respective community. ” –Elise Thomas, Co-Founder, Cookie Co.

Gourmet cookies, made locally. Founded in 2020 during the height of the pandemic, Cookie Co. began as a labor of love, offering the simplest of comfort foods â fresh baked cookies. Baked right at home with curbside pick-up in their driveway, Founders Elise and Matt Thomas discovered peace in providing an experience that reminded them of hopeful childhood memories. Opening the first location in August 2020 in Redlands, California, Cookie Co. is known for its signature cookies which are proprietary to the company. Cookie Co. has thrived thanks to raving fans across the community and is now available as a franchise. Interested franchise partners can learn more here.

